“It had all tariffs (America in the late 19th century), it didn’t have an income tax,” he said. “Now we have income taxes, and we have people that are dying. They’re paying tax, and they don’t have the money to pay the tax… There is a way, if what I’m planning comes out.” —June, 2024, Fox News, Donald J. Trump on the subject of abolishing federal income tax “We will not allow the enemy to come in and take our jobs and take our factories and take our workers and take our families, unless they pay a big price,” Trump added. “And the big price is tariffs.” —October 26, 2024, Donald J. Trump on the Joe Rogan Experience #2219 (41:07 onwards) referencing the words of President William McKinley “The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun.” — January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump, 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony “April 2nd, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.” — April 2, 2025, President Donald J. Trump announcing the “Liberation Day” US tariffs on the world “The golden rule of negotiating and success: He who has the gold makes the rules.”— April 21, 2025, Easter Sunday, President Donald J. Trump, Truth Social

After eight decades as an economic superpower, the dominance of the rampaging American Beast is ending. With a lethargic stride, it totters towards hyperinflation, weighted by thirty-seven trillion in national debt, nearing terminal collapse. Its once virile lifeblood —the very fiat-hemoglobin that has long gushed through its transcontinental arteries and oxygenated its imperial ambitions — is now utterly riddled with clots. Fiat currency is fatal. To stave off the Greatest of Great Depressions, the Trump Administration is attempting to execute a drastic overhaul of the entire American financial paradigm — they have a plan.

All fiat-based economies are predestined to falter.

It has been fifty-four years since the U.S. Dollar became an entirely fiat currency. At its very inception, its death was triggered. Historically, fiat currencies have an average lifespan of twenty-seven years. No amount of Petrodollar-pumping and Treasury-bond offloading will be able to indefinitely preserve the ailing U.S. Dollar. Since the gold-backed Bretton Woods System was abandoned in 1971, the privately-owned U.S. Federal Reserve Bank has recklessly printed dollars at the whim and reassurance of mere governmental decree. It is backed by nothing.

Fiat has served to fuel the neocolonial exploits of the Military-Industrial Complex’s war-machine at the expense of the American people. Foreign wars were fought for foreign interests, with local flowers placed on homecoming caskets. The U.S. Federal Reserve has parasitically embedded itself within the domestic host, and hollowed out the homeland with its age-old usury. Excessive printing has systematically devalued the buying-power of the dollar, and only inflated everyday costs. Manufacturing capacity and innovation have been offshored; while the Nation’s civilian infrastructure has lapsed into dereliction. Unlimited dollars were recklessly printed by this foreign Banking Cartel without producing any corresponding value — only insurmountable debt. It is an ever-ratcheting system of enslavement that is destined to destroy all.

Despite having maintained its global reserve-status since 1944, and still commanding a privileged monopoly on global trade transactions, the US Dollar is only backed by militarism, bluff and taxable-debt —and is fated to go to zero.

Confidence in the continued supremacy of the U.S. Dollar is wavering.

At present, rival countries are actively seeking alternative payment systems for international settlements. They are striving to unburden themselves from their current U.S. Dollar dependency and its limiting rules-based diktats. De-dollarisation will only accelerate as more foreign trade-payments are settled in alternative currencies. The American hegemon is being strategically challenged, and its many decades of unipolar dominance are ending. It is inevitable. Indeed, a Multipolar World of sovereign nation-states is rapidly emerging —spearheaded by Russia and China and fellow BRICS Nations— that will eventually usurp the primacy of the U.S. Dollar as the global reserve.

The American Empire is in its last days —its fiat currency will die with it.

Therein lies the existential problem besetting the Trump Administration —how must it all end, as it is no longer a question of whether it will end, but, rather, how it will be brought to an end? Will the demolition of the U.S. Dollar (and all globally contingent currencies) be controlled, or will it self-detonate and catalyse a free fall collapse that will implode the entire Anglo-Western civilization and all beyond?

While the Ukrainian and Israeli wars currently require an endless flow of American USD fiat to finance, should these war-theatres suffer defeat, or capitulation, the almighty U.S. Dollar might finally be sacrificed: its utility exhausted, its people be damned!

To truly Make America Great Again the inherent vulnerability of a fiat currency needs to be neutralised. Ideally, the U.S. Federal Reserve should be abolished, but it has the entire American Nation (and the world beyond) ensnared, and haplessly garotted. Indeed, the dynastic banking families that comprise the Globalist Deep State are still hellbent on depopulation and total despotism, and they can unilaterally bring it all down from within their systems of monetary manipulation. The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the US Federal Reserve Bank all collude, and are aligned with their sole objective: control. They could choose to terminate the U.S. Dollar fiat tomorrow, and all interdependent nations would be financially paralysed, and primed for authoritarian countermeasures. That is the stark reality.

The Technocratic Globalists had a plan: The Great Reset.

Recognising the inevitable death of fiat, they were going to kill it. Aligning with the objectives outlined by UN Agenda 2030, a consortium of supranational billionaires had been preparing to upheave the entire global financial order. To maintain control, the Schwab Resetters had hoped to reset the International Monetary System by engineering a “controlled collapse.” Under the cover of the manufactured COVID-19 Pandemic and crushing lockdowns, all interconnected global economies were to be forced into irreversible default. All private assets, cash and landownership would be forfeited to impose a permanent system of Universal Basic Income (UBI) transacted by Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). AI-surveilled, tracked and traced, this was to be our unending New Normal. The mutant variants were to be ongoing, the roster of vaccines endless — until it was done.

The existing Anglo-American rules-based order was to be replaced by a centrally-governed New World Order of planetwide Bio-Medical Fascism. There would be no sovereign nation-states, but rather concentrated hubs of 5G-Smart City inhabitants, all neurologically impaired by deliberate malnourishment; all devoid of culture, history and basic human dignity; but each significantly traumatised to feel gratitude for having survived the various depopulation attempts by needles and warfare. All wretched digital serfs, forevermore.

What commenced in 2020 was strategised to end in 2030 — it lasted just two years.

The Great Reset failed. There will be no New World Order, but perhaps there is currently an Old World reordering: America is currently being retrofitted for the future.

Trump certainly has another plan: America First, and the gradual receding of the American Empire into a Northern American Block (possibly integrating Greenland and Canada) to establish the nation-state of Fortress America.

It is envisioned that The United States of America will be one crucial economic node in the multinodal world of Multipolarity that is emerging. Nationalism, Protectionism and Isolationism will be the antithesis and restorative policies necessary to counter decades of Globalist depredation and wealth siphoning.

A new American financial paradigm is being rapidly implemented. The objective is to save the constitutional republic of America, and to preserve the ideals of “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

It begins with a return to late-nineteenth century tariffs, and ends with gold.

THE TARIFF STRATEGY: The Return of President William McKinley’s Protectionist Tariffs of 1897

On April 2nd, 2025, the Trump Administration initiated the first phase of its global trade war. Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to declare a national emergency over the United States bilateral trade deficit. Heralded as “Liberation Day,” President Trump announced that reciprocal and retaliatory tariffs were to be imposed upon all foreign trading partners.

Executive Order 14257 was signed during a White House Rose Garden ceremony, and the date was proclaimed as marking the rebirth of American industry, and the reclamation of American destiny. A baseline ten-percent tariff would apply to all countries, while higher nation-specific tariffs were still being negotiated. International financial markets jolted and were momentarily upended, while critics jeered, and decried, “economic buffoonery, and madman antics.” It was anything other than —such tariffs were based on a proven historic precedent. Trump remained resolute, and would continue negotiations over the forthcoming months with a dogmatic intent to implement his Liberation Day Tariffs.

In late-October, 2024, during a three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Trump had outlined how a return to tariffs would be a key component to his economic strategy: tariffs, a word “more beautiful than ‘love.’”

Trump detailed the economic paradigm of America prior to the establishment of the invasive U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of 1913, and the imposition of Federal Income Tax:

“It had all tariffs, it didn’t have an income tax,” he said. “Now we have income taxes, and we have people that are dying. They’re paying tax, and they don’t have the money to pay the tax.” “Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs?” Rogan asked. “We’re serious about that?” Trump replied, “Yeah, sure, but why not?” He then repeated praise for William McKinley, who was president from 1897 until his assassination in 1901, calling him the “tariff king.”

In 1897, the newly-elected Republican President, William McKinley, introduced his Dingley Tariff Act.

While in the House of Representatives, McKinley had previously been responsible for The United States Congress passing into law his McKinley Tariff Act of 1890, that raised the average import tariff to almost fifty-percent. The forthcoming 1890 congressional elections witnessed a Democratic landslide, and the McKinley Tariff Act was sabotaged by the Democrats. Undaunted, and known as the “Napoleon of Protection,” McKinley’s Dingley Tariff Act was implemented during the early days of his Presidency. It further increased the taxation duties on specific imports (up to fifty-seven percent) to fortify American manufacturing. These tariffs were designed to protect domestic industries and factory workers from foreign competition, while raising revenue for the Federal Government.

McKinley’s Presidency witnessed unprecedented economic growth. The revenue generated by imposing trade tariffs had fuelled a manufacturing dynamo, and would have ensured national prosperity into perpetuity. Alas, it was too successful: President William McKinley was assassinated on September 6, 1901, by Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York.

The Dingely Tariff Act remained in place for a further twelve years. It only ended in 1913 when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) received congressional approval to collect personal income tax from American citizens. The ravenous usury of the newly established and foreign-owned U.S. Federal Reserve Bank needed to be satisfied. It would never be satiated. Henceforth, the calculated theft of personal wealth, and the degradation of American lives would only escalate.

Tangentially, McKinley was also a proponent of “sound money,” and had rejected a bi-metal currency of free silver, in favour of keeping the nation on the gold standard. He secured the Gold Standard Act of 1900, "…an Act to define and fix the standard of value, and for other purposes."

Gold will also feature prominently in the seismic economic restoration currently being undertaken by the Trump Administration.

The Liberation Day Tariffs are intended to liberate America from the current U.S. Federal Reserve dominion of fiat currency. The foreign trade-tax accrued to the Federal Government is only secondary, as the primary purpose is to facilitate capital investment in re-industrialisation, and the production of items of economic value. Such tariffs might eventually diminish, or act to eradicate Federal Income Tax, but they may only achieve this latent capacity once they have been integrated into the larger economic strategy that is being pursued.

Tariffs are intended to reestablish the powerhouse of American manufacturing capacity — to once again produce value.

The formation of the Multipolar World will be comprised of a basket of sovereign currencies backed-by-gold, and resource and commodity-based. The current partnership of eleven BRICS Nations are resolute in their vision to pivot from US Dollar subjugation. It must happen, and it will. They have already devised a gold-backed template, and are working toward integrating their respective currencies and launching their economic revolution.

They are the future.

THE GOLD STRATEGY: Foreshadowing the end of The US Federal Reserve Bank and a Return to the Gold Standard.

The Trump Administration is obsessed with securing gold. A veritable King Midas trove of glittering yellow is currently being amassed and hoarded. Some have conjectured that this is a preemptive strategy to avoid forthcoming tariffs on gold imports, but Trump has recently dispelled this speculation.

Since the determination of the US Presidential Election in December, 2024, America has begun accumulating record amounts of gold bullion. Eighty-percent of the $11.3 billion of goods imports in December, were comprised of the “finished metal shapes” category, which includes gold bars.

In the first two months of Trump’s Second Presidential Term, over 600 tons, or almost 20 million ounces of gold, were transported into New York City vaults from London and Switzerland. Australian exports to America have increased from an average of $1-2 billion goods each month, to the sudden export spike of $5 billion or $6 billion for the first three months of the year —the increase is the export of gold. Global “supply chains have been disrupted, because of this huge sucking sound, which has been the United States importing gold ahead of potential tariffs.”

That amount of gold doesn’t normally belong in New York, said John Reade, World Gold Council’s market strategist for Asia and Europe. “You only keep it there when extraordinary circumstances are happening,” Reade told CNBC.

The “extraordinary circumstances” should be apparent: the strategic armature of a new American financial paradigm is being formulated. Gold will undoubtedly prove fundamental to the recalibration of America’s financial-engine away from fiat.

On April the 20th, as both Catholic and Orthodox Christians shared the same date for their Easter Sunday celebrations, President Trump posted a somewhat obtuse and emphatically capitalised comment on his Truth Social: “THE GOLDEN RULE OF NEGOTIATING AND SUCCESS: HE WHO HAS THE GOLD MAKES THE RULES. THANK YOU!” Seemingly incongruent with Easter festivities, it was posted intentionally to signal the resurrection of the American Nation. The economic salvation will be gold.

Furthermore, during his January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Address, Trump assured America that “The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun.”

Was this a presaging of the coming age of gold?

Indeed, on August 7, 2025, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, was invited to the White House’s Oval Office to make an announcement, and to present a symbolic gift. A further $100 billion dollar investment into U.S. manufacturing was promised by Apple. In total, the company’s “Made in America” realignment would amount to $600 billion dollars over the next four years. However, it was the gift that was truly telling: Cook gave Trump a customized glass plaque mounted on a 24-karat gold stand.

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP—APPLE AMERICAN MANUFACTURING PROGRAM—signed Tim Cook—MADE IN USA 2025

“It’s a unique unit of one,” Cook said. After Cook pointed out during his Oval Office visit that the gift box was made in California, that the engraved glass was designed by a former Marine Corps corporal who works at Apple, and that the gold base came from Utah, Trump responded, “Thank you very much, it’s fantastic.”

To avoid excessive tariffs, Apple would be investing in the infrastructure required to re-industrialise the American homeland. The blatant symbolism was apparent: the restoration of American manufacturing will be backed, or, rather, “based,” in a foundational platform of gold: a return to The Gold Standard.

The BRICS Nations have also been rapidly amassing record amounts of gold bullion. The accumulation of gold has been a fixation of both Russia and China for numerous years, as they bolster their economies, and strategise a means to diversify international transactions and blunt the weaponisation of the U.S. Dollar.

The BRICS nations are ultimately planning for a Multipolar future in which the stranglehold of the U.S. Dollar Reserve has been obsoleted.

At the 2024 BRICS Summit, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, unveiled one potential prototype for a new gold-backed currency called The Unit: to be backed by 40% gold, with the remaining 60% comprised of a basket of BRICS currencies.

The Unit is proposed to exist on a public ledger that forms the basis of blockchain networks, but is not a conventional cryptocurrency. The Unit has an intrinsic value tied to specific assets: gold and mixed fiat currencies. It is somewhat akin to a stablecoin because of the intrinsic value, and the fact that its value is pegged to a specific currency.

Foreseeing the inevitable, the Trump Administration is fastidiously preparing for the inevitability of such Multipolarity: a gold-back currency is essential to remain viable. Perhaps, the new American Dollar will resemble The Unit and be comprised of a percentage of gold, if not entirely, and also exist on a public ledger that forms the basis of blockchain networks?

The recently legislated GENIUS Act, and its focus on stablecoins might be a foreshadowing of this potential pivot.

THE STABLECOIN STRATEGY: Stabilising the Current Fiat Debt Crisis with Stablecoins pegged to Treasury Bonds

The return of The United States to the projected level of nationwide industrialism will take numerous years.

Much is dependant on the financial welfare of the nation, and even more is determined by the central-bank pacemaker that has been artificially installed over its heart. It would seem that no amount of pragmatic Executive Orders could truly Make America Great Again if the underpinning mechanism for economic rebound is rigged by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Indeed, Deep State Saboteurs hold all the monetary cards. A recession could be triggered at any time to destabilise the progression of America First.

However, Trump has found a way.

On July 18, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed the Guiding And Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act into law. Concurrently, the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Act was also successfully legislated.

Promising to make the United States the “crypto capital of the world,” the GENIUS Act is supposed to “make America the undisputed leader in Digital Assets — Nobody will do it better, it is pure GENIUS! Digital Assets are the future, and our Nation is going to own it. We are talking about MASSIVE Investment, and Big Innovation.”

However, it may be reasonably speculated that the true purpose of the GENIUS Act is to strategically provide a stop-gap measure to forestall the inevitability of the fiat U.S. Dollar collapse. The stablecoins will literally stabilise the debt-laden economy. They are an ingenious means to “buy time,” and to make the fundamental changes necessary to reconfigure America’s new economic paradigm.

Basically, “The GENIUS Act will generate increased demand for U.S. debt and cement the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency by requiring stablecoin issuers to back their assets with Treasuries and U.S. dollars.”

Each stablecoin will be backed by Treasury Bonds. These Treasury Bonds represent the private holding of fiat debt by an individual (or country) and guarantee a return on their investment at a fixed term. So, theoretically, the purchasing of a stablecoin is effectively propping up the fiat currency and expanding its viability for the short-term.

Given that the “GENIUS Act requires 100% reserve backing with liquid assets like U.S. dollars or short-term Treasuries,” perhaps, when The Gold Standard is reinstated, some future iteration of the stablecoin will be backed by gold in a similar fashion to the gold-backed Unit proposed by the BRICS Nation’s?

It is possible, if not likely.

The Rise of Fortress America Amongst the Emerging Multipolar World

Under the Deep State puppetry of the illegitimate Biden-Harris Regime, the Ship of State was being careened into a Weimar Republic-era of Great Depression. They were haphazardly navigating toward The Great Reset, but failed.

Trump has caught the sails in hopeful winds.

The ideology of America First advocates for Isolationism, Protectionism and Nationalism, as the overstretched empire is strategically being receded to fortify and bolster the homeland: Fortress America.

The Anglo-Western sphere of influence is centered in North America. What happens in the United States of America will have rippling ramifications for the entire interconnected globalised world, and beyond. All international currencies are interdependent on the U.S. Dollar Reserve, and all are inescapably subject to the volatility of sudden devaluation, surging inflation and potential default.

Should the U.S. Dollar collapse, all currencies will collapse.

The BRICS Nations are plotting their collective escape, and they will lead the way out for others.

The Trump Administration is acting accordingly against “the enemy within.”

America needs to return to the self-sufficiency afforded by domestic industrialism. The need is existential. Once achieved, it will be able to successfully integrate, and partake as a viable node in the emerging multinodal reality of sovereign nation-states.

The cooperative engine of future world-commerce will be Multipolar —its currencies will be varied, sovereign and gold-backed.

The privately-owned Federal Reserve central-bank entity must be dismantled. Tariffs and gold are the restorative measures being pursued. What was once old, will again be new —or it will be finished.

The days of unipolarity and rapacious American Imperialism are over.

The American Beast is dying, but rather than violently thrashing in its final throes, it is being strategically subdued, and brought to heel.

America will become Fortress America out of necessity —lest it collapses entirely.

