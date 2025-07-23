The Human Bird Flu Pandemic was going to be caused by cats

Amidst the daily media-maelstrom of endless intrigues, outrages and controversies, as facts and fiction are cunningly fused for mass consumption —the narrative for a Second Global Pandemic was being hastily assembled…

On April Fool’s Day, 2024, a Texan dairy-worker was officially diagnosed with the first mammal-to-human infection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1). A cow had somehow contracted it from a bird, resulting in the alarming cross-infection of a man. The virus was now just one critical mutation from being human-to-human. Global-media circulated a cropped-image that focused on the white sclera of his eyeballs streaked with crimson —he had seemingly bled from his eyes. Thus, the narrative of a second Pandemic of Fools had received its grisly inception: the dreaded bird flu was in the milk, and it was now zoonotic —and it was bleeding obvious that a new deadly viral threat was almost upon us: Disease X.

The forward stomp of medical-jackboots had again been preplanned for 2024 —such a footslog was intended to be endless across the face of humanity.

Those who attended The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in January, 2024, had been forewarned by Schwab & Co. that the next pandemic was “already out there and on its way,” and it will be “the big one,” and it will surely be “20-times deadlier than COVID-19.

The Globalist-Technocrats had prematurely revealed their new disease agenda and informed the world that preparations were underway — it was inevitable.

A few months later in March, The Bill & Melinda Gates’ founded GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation) prophetically announced that “the next pandemic could be both H5N1 and H7N9 avian influenza.” Indeed, Moderna had already commenced researching their mRNA “pandemic influenza vaccine” for H5 and H7 flu strains in 2023. Catalysed by the bloody-eyed “Texan man,” multiple media outlets proclaimed that “57 per cent of leading disease specialists” predict that “the next global pandemic will be a novel influenza.”

Human Avian Influenza A(H5N1) was about to be the next pandemic.

The Texan man survived. Despite the subconjunctival haemorrhaging within his eyes, his other symptoms proved less horrific, and he was successfully treated with antivirals. Or so it was said. He was never “formally identified by health officials,” and remained suspiciously anonymous throughout. Truthfully, he was probably only ever a figment of the imagined Official Narrative. Regardless, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reflexively activated an “Emergency H5N1 Bird Flu Response” on April the 4th —just four days later.

It was now a national “emergency.”

A nationwide force of scientific and public health personnel were once again amassed. Recently shuttered laboratories were soon abuzz. With a vast allocation of Federal funds, they would vigilantly monitor and surveil, and literally falsify the emergence of all “bird flu related disease.” The key instrument of their coordinated deception was “the test.” They would again be relying on their tried-and-untrue Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) trickery. There would be no “pandemic” without it.

Health authorities had already weaponised “bird flu” to assault primary farming. They had wantonly culled millions of broilers and egg-laying poultry, and disrupted dairy production with their fiction. The trajectory of their stratagem was intended to drastically pivot to counter Human Bird Flu. It was projected that Human Bird Flu would be tested into existence, and threaten all. The plan required the commencement of mass-human testing, segueing into mandatory mass-vaccination of both human and animal populations: a resumption of pharmaceutical massacre.

It was an US Presidential Election year, with the 5th of November just seven months away. It was apparent that the dormant Biomedical-Fascist apparatus of the COVID-era was being re-jigged for a rerun. Some speculated that lockdowns and public-masking were imminent, and that ballot boxes would again be stuffed with counterfeit mail-in-ballots. The Democrats were increasingly desperate as the sawdust spilled from Biden’s seams. Fortunately, it was not to be, but the intent was looming.

Little by little, with every incremental, but ever-ratcheted “bird flu” development, a plausible narrative was being meticulously crafted for mass-public consumption.

The Official Narrative, and the means to officially amplify the narrative was all that was required. All significant branches of social persuasion (government, mainstream-media, official science and Big Pharma) were already demonstrably co-opted, and were expected to resume their synchronised lockstep —they would again manufacture “the narrative of a Pandemic.” No amount of Terrain Theorising would be able to counter the seeding of the Narrative Germ: for the narrative is the infection, and the infection is the narrative. Whether it be the release of a gain-of-function bioweapon, mutating virus, or mere PsyOp-narrative, whatever truly constituted the spread of H5N1 would ultimately result in coerced mass-vaccination: sterility, blood clots, myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes and death.

In preparation for executing a second pandemic, the Biden-Harris Administration had established the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR) in July of 2023. This was a “permanent office in the Executive Office of the President (EOP) charged with leading, coordinating, and implementing actions related to preparedness for, and response to, known and unknown biological threats or pathogens that could lead to a pandemic, or to significant public health-related disruptions in the United States.”

Merely a month later, in August 2023, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces, told a briefing in Moscow: “…the US has begun preparations for a "new pandemic" by searching for virus mutations through the newly-established Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR).” Kirillov had overseen the capture, exposure and publicised analysis of forty-six US-funded Ukrainian Bio-labs during the first days of the Russian Special Military Operation in 2022. On December 17, 2024, he was assassinated in an explosion outside his Moscow apartment by a CIA-directed Ukrainian bomb.

The Globalist Cabal were desperate to shunt humanity back into the engineered totalitarianism of their hoaxed COVID Pandemic.

The WEF-WHO-UN’s Great Reset objectives still require the Full Spectrum Dominance of all aspects of human life through the imposition of Technocratic enslavement and digital serfdom. The erasure of all small businesses, and the abolishment of all independently owned assets, capital and land, is intended to further demoralise the social psyche and establish unquestioned obedience. Subjugated populations are to be corralled into surveilled 5G-Smart Cities; restricted to 15-minute travel radiuses; only to endure rolling lockdowns, quarantines, and routine mandatory vaccinations. A programmable Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) of Universal Basic Income (UBI) would be meted out in accordance with an individual’s Social Credit Score —rewarding compliance, and systematically punishing defiance.

They were so close, but ever so far with COVID.

A second pandemic would achieve all of this.

In early October, 2024, an International Bird Flu Summit was held in Washington, DC, over three days. The pre-scripted emergence of Human Bird Flu was undoubtedly nigh. The conspiring needle-mongers salivated, as they dutifully wargamed their second anticipated pandemic with hubristic malice.

As November drew nearer, and despite the outrage generated by nationwide egg shortages, it soon became apparent that a “human bird flu crisis” was not going to disrupt the 2024 US Presidential Election process. However, once Donald J. Trump was duly elected, the American Deep State had a mere two-months to act before the Presidential Inauguration on the 20th of January. They sought to capitalise on the last days of the illegitimate Biden Presidency, knowing that their window for sabotage was short.

The Puppeteers behind “The Biden Administration” required an American “Patient Zero” to launch their international Human Bird Flu Pandemic. The hope was that Trump would inherit the Human Bird Flu Pandemic, and in the process, it would thwart his anti-Globalist and America First political agenda.

A “Patient Zero” was frantically manufactured with ham-fisted finesse.

On December 18, 2024, a Louisiana man was hospitalised with the first “severe case of Avian influenza A(H5N1)” and subsequently died in early January. Reflexively, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency pertaining to Avian Influenza A(H5N1) in California — preemptively legalising and accruing to himself all the tyrannical powers of the COVID-era.

The “Louisiana man” remains the first and only recorded American death to date. This peculiarly unnamed man allegedly caught H5N1 from a “backyard flock with wild birds.” He had multiple “preexisting medical conditions” and was approximately “over the age of 65,” with his actual age suspiciously omitted from all official media records. Remaining publicly nameless and ageless (and traceless), brings into question the legitimacy of such an alleged case of “severe H5N1 human infection” that supposedly resulted in death.

The “Louisianan Man,” was clearly a botched PsyOp.

Given that only 67 Americans, mostly those working within the US dairy industry, had allegedly been infected with H5N1, with some experiencing conjunctivitis and extremely mild respiratory symptoms — the anonymous Louisiana man is a suspicious and incongruent outlier. He remains the aborted trigger for the manufactured hysteria that was not to be, that silently misfired, and ruptured the barrel.

However, he was “the first American to allegedly die of bird flu,” and a precedent had been established: bird flu can kill humans.

And so a single human death necessitated a preventative “vaccine.”

Just five days before the end of his Presidential term, as part of one of its final acts, “The Biden Administration” announced that it would grant Moderna $590 million to develop messenger RNA vaccines for A(H5N1). The funding commitment was through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, an arm of the Department of Health and Human Services. Moderna had been testing its mRNA vaccine candidates for pandemic influenza since 2023. It had begun its Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies in adults matching the H5 and H7 avian flu strains. It was now preparing to advance one candidate, dubbed mRNA-1018 into a Phase 3 trial.

It was another kill shot, no doubt.

Now, with an official vaccine in development, the Official Narrative needed to dramatically shift to finally thrust the “Human Bird Flu threat” upon every American, everywhere, at anytime.

The key to convincing the populace that Human Bird Flu was real would require the virus to enter everyday households. Devastated poultry farms and diseased dairy farms were disruptive to the food supply, but the average person was not coming into close contact with chickens and dairy herds. Thus, the personal threat remained remote. So, the narrative rapidly evolved, and the virus conveniently mutated, and, suddenly, a number of cats lounging around dairy farmhouses contracted and died from Avian Influenza A(H5N1). Soon, it would also affect domestic cats (disseminated in raw cat food), and the Official Narrative had established a plausible way of getting the “disease” into the homes of millions of everyday Americans across the neighbourhoods of suburbia.

The cat was to be the crucial component of the Official Human Bird Flu Narrative: bird-to-cat-to-human. The emphasis was to be cat-to-child, with children once again the true target for coercing the needles.

On February 7, 2025, The CDC’s Morbidity and Morality Weekly Report (MMWR) was briefly posted, and then hastily retracted. The Trump Administration had immediately intervened. The CDC was forced to pull their latest report that contained “three bird flu related studies.” Once it was republished, all reports and data pertaining to these bird flu studies had been omitted. The original report had highlighted “two cases where household cats may have contracted bird flu from humans, with one cat potentially transmitting the first to a human child.”

The cat was briefly out of the bag.

On January 22, just two days into Trump’s Second Term, “a temporary month-long freeze had been placed on the National Institutes of Health to restrict their communications to the public.” An Executive Order had also “temporarily halted publications of regulations and guidance documents” to effectively review, and align the existing protocols with the new Trump Administration. It was apparent that this MMWR publication had been a calculated breach. The Biden-Harris usurpers had left their “bird flu booby-trap.” Fortunately measures had been taken to defuse, and counter the saboteurs.

The CDC’s objective was evidently to trigger the hysteria of the next phase of the Human Bird Flu narrative: human-to-cat, cat-to-human. Despite the media focus of escalating “bird flu in domestic cats” (from January and throughout February and March), the narrative for cat-to-human cross-infection had already been pre-emptively quashed by the Trump Administration. Thus, all their devious scheming had ultimately amounted to naught.

The media continued with the “cat-bird flu link” throughout February and March

It is plausible that the Human Bird Flu Pandemic had initially been forestalled due to the failure of the 194 WHO Member States to sign and ratify the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty on May 24, 2024.10 Such a failure had effectively disrupted the global biosecurity infrastructure required to impose a centralised One World Health Dictatorship. Basically, not everything was quite in place, yet. The WHO had intended to circumvent the national sovereignty of individual countries and to impose uniform health diktats upon the global populace: compulsory global lockdown orders, and a mandatory roster of lethal syringes. This failure was a tremendous win for humanity, and a defeat for the Globalist Cabal.

They would try again.

Unable to advance the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty, the World Health Organisation (WHO) made a second stealthy attempt to legislate the necessary infrastructure for globalising totalitarianism. In July, 2025, they hoped to amend their International Health Regulations to ensure all WHO Member States would legally comply with their new category of “pandemic emergency.” It would be ratified if individual nations did not express their objection. “Developed without adequate public input, these amendments expand the role of the WHO in public health emergencies, create additional authorities for the WHO for shaping pandemic declarations, and promote WHO's ability to facilitate 'equitable access' of health commodities." In the last days leading to the deadline, Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s Department of State and Department of Health and Human Services comprehensively rejected the amendments.

Indeed, a once-tricked Trump Administration would not indulge a second manufactured pandemic. During his first term, the COVID-19 Pandemic had entirely derailed his lofty America First agenda and drastically eroded the underpinnings of the American nation-state —not again. Immediately after his inauguration, President Trump signed an Executive Order that removed America from the Globalist-overreach of the World Health Organisation (effective January 2026).11 The Trump Administration would not play along with Geneva’s attempts to advance their Great Reset agenda via further medical tyranny. America is the epicenter of the Anglosphere, and without its key involvement in WHO, there can be no globally-orchestrated “Human Bird Flu Pandemic” inflicted upon the West.

Furthermore, on May 5, 2025, Trump signed another Executive Order: Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research, that banned gain-of-function research; while on May 1st, the top-secret Fort Detrick Germ Lab in Maryland (the true origins of the development SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon) was ordered by RFK Jr. to be shutdown and investigated due to safety violations. All avenues of potential bioweapon attack, and all anticipated Official Narrative origins for any emerging viral threat were being pre-emptively neutralised.

The staff of the Biden-era Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR) had been reduced from twenty to just one, and it now exists merely “in name only,” having “fallen into the abyss,” surely to be abolished in the months to come. It had been entrusted to “orchestrate the country’s response to bird flu and other threats” until the Second Trump Administration was inaugurated on January 20.

Under Trump stewardship, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had been instructed to end their National Bird Flu Surveillance Programs, including milk testing. Pertinently, the CDC had been ordered to discontinue the publication of regular updates on the bird flu situation. Thus, the existing routes for the promulgation of the bird flu narrative were being entirely upended, and abandoned. Soon, with the defunding of these two Federal agencies, the availability of the manufactured evidence for human-contracted bird flu became non-existent. Tellingly, human bird flu cases promptly disappeared.

Crucially, on May 29, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) terminated what had amounted to a $766-million vaccine contract with Moderna. Robert F Kennedy Jr. was attempting to Make America Healthy Again. There could be no pandemic without a planned vaccine, and no vaccine without a planned (and executed) pandemic.

With a forthcoming mRNA Moderna vaccine cancelled, and the nationwide testing network strategically disbanded —the Official Human Bird Flu Narrative had been entirely obstructed. The Trump-controlled CDC declared on July 2, 2025, that their Emergency Response to H5N1 bird flu had ended.

It was over.

The Globalist Technocrats would not get their Human Bird Flu Pandemic.

Absurdities were once believed, and atrocities were committed — not again.

