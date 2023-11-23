On November 6, our “handsome boy” Albanese met with President Xi Jingping to officially “thaw” bilateral trade relations

Something ever so peculiar transpired in Australia over the last few weeks.

Three nationally significant events took place within the span of four days (on the 6th, 8th and 10th of November), with the first seemingly catalysing the subsequent two. Few made the connection between the three, and as the week passed, each event was bleached-and-spun within the ever-whirling media cycle. While the The Four Horsemen trampled Gaza astride thundering hooves, Australia itself was attacked. The direct impact was mere temporary inconvenience for most — but the true enduring impact was intended for our Federal Government. Our Australian Prime Minister had sought to normalise relations with CCP China, and upon achieving a diplomatic success: Optus was disconnected, and DP World was “cyber-attacked” into dysfunctional chaos.

This was sabotage — a warning.

A mafioso message of actions speaking louder than words had been delivered: “We can disable your entire telecommunication network, we can paralyse your ports - WE OWN YOU!”

This was how the Deep State Cabal (aka: Transnational Corporatocracy) behind the AUKUS Agreement (the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) informed Albanese that they disapproved of his “rapprochement with China.”

A “constructive thawing” of bilateral trade relations between the countries, and a re-establishment of “cordiality, partnership and friendship” runs counter to ratcheting an atmosphere of mistrust, suspicion, and outward enmity. The Deep State is pursuing a complete decoupling between Australia and China, defined by a period of openly Fifth Dimensional Warfare (cyberattacks, viruses, etc) that will segue into kinetic battlefronts. They have no tolerance for grand overtures of rapprochement, and will underhandedly disrupt any endeavour to strengthen Australian ties with China.

There is to be no enduring and mutually beneficial friendship between Australia and The People’s Republic of China.

All this is to the detriment of every Australian. Our current Trade Wars have revealed that there exists a commensurate relationship between Australian and Chinese trade and its direct impact on the Australian economy, and especially the socio-economic sphere. Any significant trade sanctions imposed by China will equate to a higher domestic inflation, and a lowering of Australian living standards. The inverse is also true, with robust import-export trade resulting in a decrease in inflation, and a measurable elevation of general living standards.

This poses a tremendous problem for a national leader expected to lead — one who knows what needs to be done, but who is also acutely aware of those that expect him to act otherwise. Obviously, a full restoration of our former bilateral trade agreements with China is in our national interest.

The Australian Prime Minister is nominally entrusted to oversee the collective wellbeing of the Australian Nation. Such a position invites ruthless scrutiny and the ceaseless pressure to achieve tangible, and meaningful results. A perceived lack of performance, or a performance defined by chronic incompetence, is politically perilous. Something must be seen to be done, lest the people awaken to the two-party political deception, and the whole “democratic order” disintegrates into ungovernable anarchy.

After the unmitigated embarrassment of The Voice Referendum failure (foisted upon Albanese by the Deep State), both Labor and Albanese desperately needed a political win. Thus, the resolution of the ongoing trade-war between China and Australia presented such a win.

When the two retaliatory events are thoroughly examined (Optus outage and the DP World “cyberattack”), and the other surrounding developments are properly understood and contextualised (Free Trade Zone in “AUKUS Revolution”; China leads the cyberattacks on Australia; the alleged Chinese sonar attack in international waters on our Navy divers), it becomes apparent that Albanese’s “China rapprochement” was an independent “act of defiance” and desperation.

Albanese and his Labor delegates dared to meet President Xi Jingping, and in so doing, they dared to defy the Anglo Deep State — to preserve themselves.

EVENT ONE, November 6: Albanese’s Rapprochement with China

On November 6, our “handsome boy” Albanese met with President Xi Jingping to officially “thaw” bilateral trade relations, and pursue rapprochement. It had been fifty-years since Gough Whitlam’s ambitious vision to open diplomatic relations with Communist China. Albanese’s visit was framed in homage, and like Whitlam in 1973, he first visited the imperial Temple of Heaven in Beijing to “pray for good harvests.” His prayer was answered. Normal diplomatic conventions were restored between Australia and China, and Chinese media celebrated a renewed “mutual understanding” and the promise of “win-win cooperation.”

Albanese’s visit to China represented a culmination of 18 months’ effort by his government to “lower the temperature between Canberra and Beijing and stabilise the relationship.”

“Albanese said his mantra was to “cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, and engage in our national interest”. “I think there are promising signs,” Albanese said. “We have already seen a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed and an uplift already, a substantial uplift, in the trade between our two nations.” Albanese said de-escalating the trade war with China meant more Australian jobs. Asked what he would say to Australian mortgage holders ahead of another potential interest rate rise on Tuesday, Albanese said normalising the trade relationship had a positive impact on the economy and on inflation.”

EVENT TWO, November 8: Optus Nationwide 14-hour Outage

Two days later, on November 8, the Optus network servicing the business, medical and transport industries, and 10-million Australians, suffered an unprecedented nationwide 14-hour outage. Optus customers, rail networks, hospitals and government departments across the country were affected, as 400,000 businesses were incapacitated and incapable of processing EFTPOS transactions.

The suspicious outage began at approximately 4am AEDT and lasted until around 6pm.

A cyberattack was ruled out, and on November 13, Optus finally announced that their network had been impacted by “changes to routing information from an international peering network” following a “routine software upgrade.”

The preposterous excuse of a “routine software upgrade” was used to deflect, and to conceal the fingerprints of the real culprits. There would be no need to further investigate what had been an unprecedented internal attack.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin resigned on November 20.

EVENT THREE, November 10: Australian Port Operator DP World “Cyber-attacked”

Four days later, and just two days after the “Optus outage,” one of Australia’s major port-operators, DP World, was disrupted by a major “cyberattack” that threatened 40% of our export-import shipments.

The timing, scale and impact of the disruption suggested that is was a targeted attack:

“It occurred on a Friday night, when most staff were off duty and less likely to notice or respond to the incident. The target was a major port operator that handles a significant share of Australia’s trade and commerce. Such an attack can have serious consequences for Australia’s economy, security and sovereignty. The identity and motive of the attackers are not yet known, but the skills needed to mount such an attack suggest a foreign state actor trying to undermine Australia’s national security or economic interests.”

The initial media reports were ominous, and revealed the potential ramifications of a protracted disruption to all Australian ports:

“The company could not provide an estimate of how long it would take to recover from the cyberattack, but experts predict it could take weeks, prompting price rises and adding to inflationary pressure. AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said a lengthy disruption to UAE-owned DP World’s operations could ripple through the broader economy and help trigger another interest rate rise. He said the attack on DP World, and its inability to move freight in or out of its ports, constituted a supply shock, and a prolonged closure could push up prices of goods, which in turn would force the Reserve Bank to consider a further interest rate rise at its meeting in December. “It goes to the nature of the supply shock here, and this could have an impact on the prices, and inflation rate, of goods, which has been coming down. If this stops that, or it pushes up prices, then the Reserve Bank could be looking at it at their December meeting,” he said.”

Fortunately, DP World was able to restore its operations within a few days, which adds further credence to the view that this particular “cyberattack” was intended as a warning. Given that a restoration of bilateral trade in the form of imports and exports had underpinned the Chinese-Australian rapprochement — the timing of a “cyberattack” that specifically targetted our import and export infrastructure is beyond telling.

ADDITIONAL RELATED DEVELOPMENTS:

November 10: Federal Government Strikes Deal for AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Construction Yard

November 13: Announcement of a Free Trade Zone in '“AUKUS Revolution”

November 15: China Declared Backer of Major Cyber Crime

November 18: Australian Navy Divers Injured by Chinese Warship Sonar Pulses

November 21: China Rejects Australian Claim of Sonar Injured Navy Divers

November 10: Federal Government Strikes Deal for AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Construction Yard

“A sweeping $368bn plan to build nuclear submarines in Adelaide has pressed ahead after the federal government struck a land agreement with South Australia on Friday. A jointly constructed fleet of UK-Australian submarines is due to be built and homed in a yet-to-be-constructed naval shipyard in Osborne in Adelaide’s northwest, the government has confirmed, as part of the multi-decade AUKUS deal.”

The Military Industrial Complex will get its future war.

November 13: Announcement of a Free Trade Zone in '“AUKUS Revolution”

“Australia will establish the military equivalent of a free trade zone with the United States and United Kingdom under sweeping changes to the nation’s defence export laws that will also make it illegal to share sensitive technology with foreigners in Australia. The proposed changes to Australia’s defence trade control regulations, quietly released for public consultation last week, are designed to allow the sharing of sensitive technology under the AUKUS pact while protecting these secrets from being stolen by nations such as China and Russia.



Former prime minister Kevin Rudd, now Australia’s ambassador to Washington, on Monday warned that “normal scientific collaboration” between Western researchers and their Chinese counterparts would become increasingly difficult as the US and China competed for global dominance.”

November 15: China Declared Backer of Major Cyber Crime

“Australia’s digital spy agency has identified China as the major backer of serious hacking against Australian companies and critical infrastructure. The Australian Signals Directorate, or ASD, Wednesday released its cyber threat report for the past year. It stated that serious attacks on federal government agencies or critical infrastructure that led to the “extensive compromise” of sensitive data have increased from two to five in the past year.”

The timing is significant, with implications that the DP World “cyber-attack” might have been a “Chinese intrusion.”

November 18: Australian Navy Divers Injured by Chinese Warship Sonar Pulses

A Chinese warship’s “unsafe and unprofessional” use of sonar is suspected of injuring Australian navy divers during an operation in international waters. “Divers from HMAS Toowoomba suffered minor ear damage in Tuesday’s incident involving a People’s Liberation Army-Navy destroyer, which used its powerful sonar despite being warned Australian personnel were underwater nearby. It has been revealed that Australian navy divers were injured in an encounter with a Chinese vessel. The incident occurred before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, sparking questions from the federal opposition about why the details were withheld until Saturday.”

It seems that there was already an advanced attempt to potentially thwart the Chinese-Australian diplomatic “thaw.” Albanese had ignored it, and proceeded with his intent to repair bilateral trade relations.

November 21: China Rejects Australian Claim of Sonar Injured Navy Divers

“The Chinese government has accused the federal government of “making trouble” with “rude and irresponsible” claims about the sonar incident that injured Australian navy divers last week. Beijing overnight rebuffed Canberra’s version of the maritime altercation between two warships off Japan’s coast last Tuesday. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said overnight: “We hope relevant parties will stop making trouble in front of China’s doorsteps and work with China to preserve the momentum of improving and growing China-Australia ties.”

It seems apparent that “the momentum of improving and growing China-Australia ties” is the only reason that “relevant parties” are “making trouble in front of China’s doorsteps.”

IN CONCLUSION: A Warning Was Given to Albanese and Federal Labor

China is our largest two-way trade partner, accounting for one-third of our import and export markets, and worth $267-billion. The Chinese sanctions against seven major Australian industries [Travel ($16.3bn), Coal ($13.8bn), Education ($12.1bn), Beef ($2.6bn), Wine ($1.2bn), Cotton ($1.1bn), Barley ($591m)] had cost $47.7-billion per-year.

It is now observable that any significant reduction of trade with China is concomitant with a reduction in living standards for everyday Australians (now suffering the largest collapse in living standards of any advanced economy.)

The China Trade Wars had demonstrably inflicted this. Therefore, a reversal, should logically effect a reverse.

Albanese’s Labor had calculated that any immediate reversal of the current Chinese trade disputes would have the effect of reducing our national inflation, and would noticeably mitigate the cost-of-living crisis. An official rapprochement with China would theoretically bring financial reprieve to millions, generate jobs, and also salvage Albanese’s flagging leadership. Indeed, as our collective fortunes improve, the fortune of the Labor Party and Albanese’s future as Prime Minister also improve.

Thus, it would seem that Federal Labor acted unilaterally (without the curse of Deep State blessing), and did so to strategically avert further economic degradation, with the effect of securing both domestic and regional stability — and they were issued a warning.

The Five Eyes nations, helmed by the United States, are frantically colluding to preserve the Anglo-American hegemony against the challenge of emerging multipolarity. Thus, China and Russia, and all nations currently umbrellaed beneath the BRICS vision, are existential threats, and designated enemies. Taiwan is the imminent flashpoint, and Australia is their regional fortress — and they are scheming and readying for war-footing, and total war.

The living standards of Australians are not meant to improve. The orchestrated and incremental decline of living standards amongst First World populations is the primary objective of the Deep State Cabal.

The conveniently disarmed, multicultural, largely compliant and low population density of Australia is ideal for corralling into future NWO Smart City Ghettos. The Transhumanist deviants behind the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) are driven to starve, impoverish, and to reduce all Australians to landless serfs. The downtrodden survivors are to be integrated into a 5G-enabled system of AI-enslavement, and endless surveillance.

That is their abhorrent plan, and “a reduction in living standards” is a measure of progress toward their envisioned technocratic dystopia.

Our national inflation, and our living standards are currently dependent on trade agreements with China, and any aggressive pursuit of trade protectionism is detrimental to Australia. Globalised trade partnerships are now indispensable, and any dramatic attempt at diminishing or decoupling will inflict more inflation, and further impact living standards.

The Deep State plan is to systematically decouple from China, by escalating the Trade War dynamic and its associated tariffs. In the process, they hope to engineer a continuous deterioration of the Australia economy that will result in an irretrievable collapse. In the aftermath, a new system of cashless Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC’s) will be ushered in. Many will be forced into unemployment, and will be dependent on a government issued Universal Basic Income (UBI) that will allocated through a system of Digital ID, Carbon Credit and Social Credit Scores: The Beast 666 System.

All will be inexorably controlled.

Albanese must be aware of this, and he must also be cognisant of the fact that he is being deliberately positioned to be scapegoated for our irreversible economic hardships (cost-of-living crisis, rental crisis, inflation, RBA cash rate increases) and looming recession, and eventual financial collapse.

Thus, it would seem that Albanese acted, and THEY acted against him, and will continue to do so.

The “Optus outage” and the “DP World cyberattack” were Deep State warnings: “We can disable your entire telecommunication network, we can paralyse your ports - WE OWN YOU!”

Any renewed diplomatic rapprochement with China must be short-lived — THEY will make sure of it.

After the abject humiliation of having been forced to ratify the “all-but-guaranteed” UN-inspired Voice to Parliament, it seems their sulking puppet was given some slack, and has defiantly yanked-down on his strings.

And the Deep State Marionettist wrenched back.



POSTSCRIPT (Added 29/11/23)

The Albanese Federal Government, especially Albanese’s Prime Ministership, seems to be in a terminal downward spiral. In part, this is largely due to the lingering repugnance still felt by the Australian public at the division he instigated by having been the central proponent, and sole face, of the Voice Referendum campaign. Now, it should be evident why Albanese’s historic “China Rapprochement” (that aimed to reverse inflation, and to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis) was seen as “a win,” and as a desperate act in defiance of the Anglo Deep State. Our national inflation directly correlates to our trade with China; and $47 billion in Chinese trade sanctions imposed upon our seven key export industries — has lowered our living standards at a higher rate than any other developed nation.

To attempt to normalise relations between Australia and China, at a time when the parties spearheading the AUKUS Agreement are incrementally pivoting Australia toward war-footing with China — is a defiant act. It is also a desperate act.

So, given the various dire headlines below: it can be surmised that Albanese’s attempt at normalising relations with China was a defiant act of desperation to resuscitate his image and leadership (it is now publicly declared to be in “trouble”). It can also be speculated that he is now fated to be replaced, as the narrative is crafted against him by those who disapproved of his defiance.

