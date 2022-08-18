What Evil Jynneos is behind this?

PHARMA MONKEY BUSINESS: See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil:

Ah, so here we are again… The monkeypox (MPX) pandemic seems like a pathetic second episode that was originally intended to dramatically segue from the COVID-19 period, and to seamlessly continue the MedicoFascist Biosecurity State.

Preparations were being made for this “pandemic” as early as 2019. Fortunately, things are not going quite as planned for the Agenda 2030 Psychos and their Great Reset Vision… however, despite their colossal failings, they are still persisting with propagandising and advancing their next “virus” in queue. Wishful thinking falls hard, and perhaps will soon fall even harder with a noose around its neck.

Indeed, the “COVID-19 Narrative” has all but collapsed; the vaccines were ineffective, unsafe, and have probably directly seeded the weaponised spike protein (a true “Pandemic of the Vaccinated”) that is now responsible for the current record daily case numbers, alleged COVID hospitalisations and exaggerated COVID deaths (truly vaccine deaths).

Many are now permanently immunocompromised as a direct result of the damaged inflicted by these experimental “vaccines” — suffering persistent side-effects, as they contend with irreversible medical episodes (infertility, strokes, clots, myocarditis and pericarditis etc).

Awareness is rapidly seeping into the public mind, as “normies” start to figure out just what has been done to them, and they surely know by who… just wait until they figure out why…

Dr Peter McCullough, a preeminent cardiologist and epidemiologist, describes monkeypox as ‘a sexually transmitted skin rash’ that is spread by direct contact with a ruptured pox-like pustule, and can easily be treated by the antiviral TPOXX. It does not require vaccination with Bavarian Nordic’s MVA-BN Smallpox Vaccine (Jynneos) for treatment, or prevention. Indeed, Dr. McCullough claims that the Jynneos vaccine has not stopped a single monekeypox case, and emphasises how, in 18% of trial recipients, it caused the development of myocarditis (again), and explicitly warns of the danger of injecting this problematic vaccine into anyone with HIV, or the immunocompromised.

Alas, the demographic that is being primarily targeted, ‘men who have sex with men,’ tends to be disproportionately affected by HIV infection, are likely immunocompromised, and probably also have extensive mRNA damage (post-COVID vaccination) compounding their health woes.

The true concern is that those with degraded immune systems might receive a Jynneos vaccine that may contribute to the exponential threat of the “monkeypox pandemic” in unforeseen, yet nefariously pre-calculated and strategised ways: it may spread the pox it is supposed to suppress.

Indeed, Russia’s Ministry of Defense recently commented on the activities of the captured ‘Labyrinth Global Health’ Biolabs in Ukraine, ‘accusing the US of experimenting with coronaviruses and monkeypox in Ukraine.’ Russia also suggested that the ‘United States was creating drugs, that when introduced into the body for a short time, cause chronic disease.’

Sounds exactly like the mRNA technology that was present in both the Moderna and Pfizer inoculations that were marketed as ‘safe and effective,’ but, truly functioned as disease amplifiers, and health devastating bioweapons.

One would expect exactly the same from those once again hoaxing the population in the exact same fashion with this big-monkey-business, as they aspire to throw another monkey-wrench into the collective health: vaccinate to propagate; what you inject, you infect…

What follows is a research-based timeline with accompanying opinion-based commentary (current to August 12, 2022).

Firstly, a few graphics detailing the current state of the “monkeypox pandemic” as of August 18:

AN INDEX OF THE MONKEYPOX EVENT TIMELINE EXAMINED: 1958-to-August 12, 2022

1. 1958: FIRST DISCOVERY OF “MONKEYPOX”

2. 2003: UNITED STATES “BIOTERRORISM” SMALLPOX VACCINATION CAMPAIGN (first reference to bioterrorism)

3. May-June 2003: BIZARRE MIDWEST MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK

4. September 24, 2019: FDA APPROVES JYNNEOS SMALLPOX AND MONKEYPOX VACCINE (second reference to bioterrorism)

5. March 2021: GATES FOUNDATION, WHO, PHARMA EXECS TAKE PART IN A MONKEYPOX PANDEMIC “SIMULATION” (third reference to bioterrorism)

6. November 4, 2021: BILL GATES WARNS OF SMALLPOX TERROR ATTACKS (fourth reference to bioterrorism)

7. January 21, 2022: 100 LAB MONKEYS IN A CRASHED TRUCK

8. May 7, 2022: ONE CONFIRMED CASE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM OF MONKEYPOX

9. March 13, 2022: WHO ANNOUNCES ‘MULTI-COUNTRY MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK IN NON-ENDEMIC COUNTRIES’

10. May 20, 2022: AUSTRALIA’S FIRST CASES OF MONKEYPOX VIRUS IDENTIFIED IN NSW AND VICTORIA

11. May 22-28 THE WHO TO DISCUSS GLOBAL PANDEMIC TREATY AT WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY — A ONE WORLD BIOSECURITY GOVERNMENT

12. July 23, 2022: WHO DIRECTOR DECLARES MONKEYPOX “A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN”

13. July 28, 2022: AUSTRALIA’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER DECLARES MONKEYPOX “A COMMUNICABLE DISEASE INCIDENT OF NATIONAL SIGNIFICANCE”

14. May 23, 2022: MONKEYPOX LIKELY SPREAD BY SEX BETWEEN GAY AND BISEXUAL MEN AT TWO MASSIVE RAVES HELD IN SPAIN AND BELGIUM

15 . August 4, 2022: RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE (MoD) ANNOUNCES UKRAINIAN BIOLABS RESEARCHING MONKEYPOX

16. August 4, 2022: AUSTRALIA SECURES NEW THIRD-GENERATION MONKEYPOX VIRUS VACCINE (450,000 doses!)

17. August 4, 2022: UNITED STATES, BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION DECLARES MONKEYPOX A ‘PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY’

18. August 9, 2022: FDA EXPANDS MONKEYPOX VACCINE AUTHORISATION TO ALLOW SHOTS FOR CHILDREN

19. August 12, 2022: CDC REPORT: EPIDEMIOLOGICAL AND CLINICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MONKEYPOX CASES — UNITED STATES, MAY 17-JULY 22, 2022



1. 1958: FIRST DISCOVERY OF “MONKEYPOX”

Monkeypox was first discovered in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1958, when two outbreaks of a ‘pox-like disease' were observed in colonies of monkeys kept for research.’ Despite being labelled ‘monkeypox,’ the origins of the disease are still unknown. Tellingly, the emergence of the disease within the confines of a facility dedicated to viral research and medical experimentation suggests a human-facilitated inception (an aspect that is still observable to the present date.)

2. 2003: UNITED STATES “BIOTERRORISM” SMALLPOX VACCINATION CAMPAIGN (first reference to bioterrorism)

In 2003, the White House announced the mandatory smallpox vaccination of ‘half a million American military personnel, followed by half a million healthcare worker volunteers.’ The program was initiated during the ‘War On Terror’ post-911 PsyOp, and was to establish ‘a preparedness for bioterrorism using smallpox virus and inoculating those that would respond to an attack, establishing Smallpox Response Teams.’

The campaign ended abruptly in June 2003, with ‘only 38,257 civilian healthcare workers vaccinated, after several hospitals refused to participate due to the risk of the live virus infecting vulnerable patients and skepticism about the risks of an attack, and after over 50 heart complications were reported by the CDC.’

However, suspiciously, there might have been another undisclosed reason for why the Small Pox Vaccination Campaign of 2003 was suddenly halted in June 2003…

3. May-June 2003: BIZARRE MIDWEST MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK

Coinciding perfectly with the mass administration of the smallpox vaccine was the peculiar emergence of monkeypox in the Midwestern states in June 2003. A total of 71 cases of human monkeypox were found in six Midwestern states. There were no deaths. The ‘outbreak marked the first time the monkeypox virus appeared in the United States, and the first time in the Western Hemisphere. The alleged cause of the outbreak was the implausible excuse of prairie dogs having contracted the infection after being housed with African rodents imported from Ghana. It purportedly spread from these contagious prairie dogs and infected humans with monkeypox.

It may be reasonably inferred that whatever was contained within those smallpox syringes had the potential to manifest as “monkeypox” in a small susceptible minority. Indeed, given the relation that both pox-like viruses share (both orthopoxviruses), and the shared (although alleged) inoculation provided in a single combined injection, it seems obvious in retrospect: “monkeypox” and “smallpox” as we understand them in this modern context — are probably synonymous (i.e. monkeypox is probably the manifestation of a diminished and weakened variant of the once deadly smallpox disease.)

At least the African rodent/prairie dog cross-infection was an inspired (albeit lame) excuse that conveniently masked the medical malfeasance of the Bush-era ‘smallpox vaccine mandate.’

4. September 24, 2019: FDA APPROVES JYNNEOS SMALLPOX AND MONKEYPOX VACCINE (second reference to bioterrorism)



Merely two months prior to the “discovery” of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, in December of 2019, and six months before The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a worldwide pandemic on March 11 2020, it seems preparations were already underway for the forthcoming “Monkeypox Hoax 2022.”

On September 24, 2019, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of ‘Jynneos Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine, Live, Non-Replicating, for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox or monkeypox infection’

Despite neither monkeypox, nor smallpox, being diseases of concern (with smallpox having been declared and certified as eradicated by WHO in 1980), the ostensible reason for approving this Jynneos vaccine and accruing a Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) was to have a surplus to effectively counter ‘the intentional release of this highly contagious virus.’



Pertinently, there is no present cure for monkeypox, and no current vaccine. According to the WHO, the Jynneos Smallpox vaccine developed by Bavarian Nordic is supposed to be 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

5. March 2021: GATES FOUNDATION, WHO, PHARMA EXECS TAKE PART IN A MONKEYPOX PANDEMIC “SIMULATION” (third reference to bioterrorism)

In March 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) partnered with the Munich Security Conference (MSC) to conduct a tabletop exercise that strategised a response to a fictional lab-engineered pathogen that was released as a bioterrorist attack. The hypothetical “germ game” revolved around ‘an unusual strain of monkeypox virus’ that resulted in a devastating global pandemic.

‘Participants included 19 senior leaders and experts from across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe with decades of combined experience in public health, biotechnology industry, international security, and philanthropy. By the end of the exercise, the fictional pandemic resulted in more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities worldwide.’

According to this proposed timeline (entirely fictional, of course) — the “monkeypox” attack was initiated on May 15, 2022 (14-months from the actual date in March 2019, in which the Monkeypox Table Top exercises in Munich were being formulated, theorised and discussed.)

Then, Lo and Behold! On May 13, 2022, it was suddenly witnessed that the wrathful gods were having a wicked laugh — rather than pillars of salt, an ACTUAL “monkeypox outbreak” with global ramifications (and a global network of lockstep media marketeering) miraculously spread to 12 WHO Member States (Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America).

A new “pandemic” was upon us… just as the Pharma Prophets had prophesied.

Indeed, there was a precedent to such predictive-trickery. In October 2019, The John Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted the now infamous Event 201: a meeting of pandemic planning psychopaths. Basically, just two months before the emergence of COVID-19 in December, 2019, these diabolical disease schemers came together to conspire and strategised a global response to ‘a novel coronavirus pandemic spread by zoonotic transmission.’ When multitudes started making the connection and questioning the suspicious (criminal) connection between COVID-19 and Event 201, a panicked statement was soon issued that categorically denied any foreknowledge or deliberate involvement — all such incriminating connections were... purely coincidental.

It seems that the Munich Table Top attendees had the same uncanny ability to predict imminent outbreaks and pandemics as those who attended Event 201. They also just happen to be the same vile people, with the same invested vial interests. You would almost think that such foreknowledge and fore-planning might logically suggest direct complicity, which, of course, to anyone still capable of critically thinking — is undeniably the case.

6. November 4, 2021: BILL GATES WARNS OF SMALLPOX TERROR ATTACKS (fourth reference to bioterrorism)

In an ominous announcement at a November press conference, Bill Gates suggested that global leaders must ‘prepare for future pandemics and smallpox terror attacks by investing billions in research and development.’ Gates’ peculiar proclamation (especially during a time of pandemic fatigue), effectively justified the FDA’s 2019 approval for stockpiling the Jynneos Smallpox and Monkeypox Vaccine (ostensibly the same thing), alluding to the ‘the intentional release of this highly contagious virus’ as a bioterrorist smallpox pandemic.

Gates also recommended ‘germ-games’ as a means of preemptively strategising a national response, and called for ‘the formation of a new billion-dollar World Health Organisation Pandemic Task Force.’ Such an organisation would dictate the pandemic health directives (lockdowns, masks, quarantine, mandatory vaccines) to all WHO Member States. It would unilaterally declare “pandemics” and effectively override the individual sovereignty of all nations and their governments — essentially, a brazen attempt to establish the biosecurity cornerstone of a totalitarian One World Government.

7. January 21, 2022: 100 LAB MONKEYS IN A CRASHED TRUCK



In a bizarre foreshadowing, a pick-up truck collided with a dump truck in Pennsylvania, and a total of four macaque crab-eating monkeys escaped their damaged crates. Kenya Airways had recently transported the 100 macaques to the United States from Mauritius, where they first arrived at Kennedy International Airport in New York, prior to being loaded onto a trailer hauled by the truck. The primates were destined for a quarantine facility, and were acquired by a lab in Florida for disease research and medical experimentation. The four escaped macaques were soon recovered and “humanely euthanized” (according to the Centers for disease Control and Prevention, CDC).

However, there was a noteworthy incident of considerable intrigue. A bystander, Michele Fallon, 45, was driving home when she encountered the dramatic scene of the collision, and having stopped to assist, she investigated the strewn crates across the roadway. Believing one crate to potentially contain a cat, she glanced inside, and the agitated monkey ‘hissed’ as it exhaled ‘a mist’ upon her face. Ms. Fallon soon became ill, and was subsequently monitored and administered ‘two doses of the rabies vaccine, antiviral medication and antibiotic eye drops after she had a runny nose, a cough and a filmy buildup and crust in her eye.’

The CDC issued a letter to the authorities after the crash, emphasising that ‘monkeys and humans are naturally susceptible to many of the same diseases.’

It warned that:

‘…anyone who was within five feet of the monkeys’ crates without respiratory and eye protection should monitor themselves for signs of illness such as fever, fatigue, cough, diarrhoea and vomiting.’

Commenting on the incident in the New York Times, Dr Christine Petersen, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Iowa, offered:

“Serious diseases like monkey pox and Ebola are rare in cynomolgus macaques, but that “precaution should be taken” by anyone who may have come into contact with one.”

This early public reference to the potential of contracting ‘monkeypox’ now seems like a deliberate attempt at PsyOp pre-priming. Surely, in this instance, a less obscure disease like rabies might have been a more appropriate reference for this suspicious episode.

8. May 7, 2022: ONE CONFIRMED CASE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM OF MONKEYPOX

And so it begins…

'On 7 May 2022, WHO was informed of a confirmed case of monkeypox in an individual who travelled from the United Kingdom to Nigeria and subsequently returned to the United Kingdom.'

9. May 13, 2022: WHO ANNOUNCES ‘MULTI-COUNTRY MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK IN NON-ENDEMIC COUNTRIES’

‘Since 13 May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, however, reported cases thus far have no established travel links to endemic areas. Based on currently available information, cases have mainly, but not exclusively, been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics.’

Table 1. Cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries reported to WHO between 13 to 21 May 2022

10. May 20, 2022: AUSTRALIA’S FIRST CASES OF MONKEYPOX VIRUS IDENTIFIED IN NSW AND VICTORIA

Coinciding with the exact period that had been forecast by the Munich Table Top planners a year prior, “monkeypox” just happened to conveniently appear in the two Australian cities that had been pummelled the most by COVID-19 propaganda, lockdown tyranny and extreme vaccine coercion. Indeed, the “monkeypox hoax” had to be global, and had to be everywhere all at once to remain relevant, and to maximise collective fear. The WHO were planning on discussing their Global Pandemic Treaty (aka Gate’s World Health Organisation Pandemic Task Force) at the Global Health Assembly May 22-28, and they needed a localised reason (new emerging “monkeypox pandemic!”) for the Australian nation, as a WHO Member State, to justifiably submit to abdicating our National Health Policy decisions to the WHO Overlords. It was no coincidence that the “outbreaks” simultaneously occurred in all WHO Member States in advance of the upcoming Global Health Assembly.

The Guardian reported the Australian “outbreaks” on May 20:

‘Two cases of monkeypox virus have been confirmed in Australia with one in New South Wales and another in Victoria. The NSW case was a man in his 40s who developed a mild illness several days after returning from Europe. He and a household contact are isolating at home, NSW Health said on Friday. The state’s chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, said a preliminary test was positive and subsequent testing confirmed the case. The Victorian case was in a returned traveller from the UK.’



11. May 22-28 THE WHO DISCUSSES ‘GLOBAL PANDEMIC TREATY’ AT WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY — A ONE WORLD BIOSECURITY GOVERNMENT

The ‘Global Pandemic Treaty’ proposed by WHO (and salivated at by Gates and his pathological ilk) would involve the legal submission of 194 countries to a centralised Biosecurity Health Dictatorship directed by WHO. The language used to discuss this treaty is propagandistic and obfuscating, but, essentially all Member State countries bound by the ‘Global Pandemic Treaty’ would be forced to subject their citizens to whatever authoritarian Health Directive might be issued, for whatever perceived “health” crisis that may emerge in the foreseeable future (hoaxed, or otherwise; pandemic, energy supply shortage, food supply disruptions, Climate Action Crisis etc). Ostensibly, what is envisioned is a globalised lockstep response legally mandated by WHO: forced global lockdowns; forced mass-closure of businesses; forced quarantine of global populations; forced invasive DNA-harvesting PCR testing; forced experimental vaccinations.

Discussions are still ongoing, as the legislation and framework are still being drafted and will continue to be debated until 2024. Fortunately, ‘despite meeting fully in person for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Member States made little progress in proposing solutions for what will be different for the next pandemic.’

Outlining the framework for the proposed Global Pandemic Treaty: “Stronger Together” (an unashamedly Communistic catchphrase for collectivised “health” directives)

12. July 23, 2022: WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL DECLARES MONKEYPOX “A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY OF INTERNATIONAL CONCERN”

‘Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, on Saturday overruled a panel of advisers, who could not come to a consensus, and declared a “public health emergency of international concern,” a designation the WHO currently uses to describe only two other diseases, Covid-19 and polio.’

Declaring monkeypox a “Global Health Emergency” necessitates a response from all WHO Member States. It effectively imposes a financial obligation on the International Community to individually observe the stated “emergency,” and to take preventative measures in their respective countries to counter the “emergency.”

Countries must purchase a vast stockpile of MPX Vaccines — with the intent to vaccinate their populations (it would be irresponsible not to). Such a purchase is unequivocally a looting of the Nation’s treasury; a sly squandering and redirecting of taxpayer’s funds toward the acquisition of unneccessary and dangerous vaccines: a Big Pharma rort.

Concurrently, the hive-minded Legacy Media churns-out the endless propaganda required for the psychological pre-priming of the population, and their eventual submission.

13. July 28, 2022: AUSTRALIA’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER DECLARES MONKEYPOX “A COMMUNICABLE DISEASE INCIDENT OF NATIONAL SIGNIFICANCE”

‘On July 28, Australia had a total of 44 monkeypox cases — the majority of which had been within returned international travelers.’

This farcical declaration by Professor Paul Kelly reveals a compromised and captured government — behaving in lockstep with another preplanned Biosecurity hoax.

14. May 23, 2022: MONKEYPOX LIKELY SPREAD BY SEX BETWEEN GAY AND BISEXUAL MEN AT TWO MASSIVE RAVES HELD IN SPAIN AND BELGIUM



Darklands Festival, Antwerp — men behaving like animals

‘Germany has four confirmed cases linked to exposure at “party events ... where sexual activity took place” in Spain’s Canary Islands and in Berlin, according to a government report to lawmakers obtained by the AP. Madrid’s senior health official said Monday that the Spanish capital had 30 confirmed cases. Enrique Ruiz Escudero said authorities are investigating possible links between a recent Gay Pride event in the Canary Islands, which drew some 80,000 people, and cases at a Madrid sauna.

The monkeypox cases so far have been mild, with no deaths reported. Typically, the virus causes fever, chills, rash and lesions on the face or genitals. Most people recover within several weeks without requiring hospitalisation.’

It is important to distinguish between the somewhat innocuous concept of ‘a rave dance party,’ and what is being indirectly implied about these types of “raves”: the two massive raves ‘held in Spain and Belgium’ were an orgiastic drug-fuelled multi-partnered fetish romp… accompanied by background music. This was not your typical 20-to-30-something-year-old weekend party-drug music rave. Indeed, the demonically titled ‘Darklands Festival’ in Antwerp, Belgium, ‘was a four-day event that encouraged visitors to “explore their sexuality and develop a safe and sane interest for the many fetishes in our community.”

Importantly, this is not homosexual coupling akin to ‘love is love,’ this is a dark promotion of extreme sexual deviancy, perversity, depraved self-abasement and bestial impulses. Such a hedonistically debauched scene would be perfect for the release of a bioweapon — or, at least the convenient scapegoating of a new disease “outbreak” in the public mind. It is unlikely that it just happened randomly.

At this early stage, it seemed obvious: a ‘sexual form of monkeypox’ was being spread by men who have sex with men (MSM) — many other men. “Monkeypox” is a Sexually Transmitted Virus (STD) almost exclusively amongst men.

15. August 4, 2022: RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE (MoD) ANNOUNCES THAT UKRAINIAN BIOLABS WERE RESEARCHING COVID & MONKEYPOX (fifth reference to bioterrorism)



‘Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday, August 4, announced that Moscow has been assessing whether the United States was behind the research and experiment that leaked the novel SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease as well as the monkeypox virus as several Pentagon-operated Biolabs were discovered in Ukraine.’

Pertinently, 46 US-funded-and-operated Ukrainian Biolabs have been uncovered, commandeered, and effectively decommissioned by the Russian ‘Special Military Operation.’ The existence of these formerly clandestine Biolabs were initially denied by the Pentagon; but, upon being seized, investigated and internationally exposed by Russia — the Pentagon had no other option but to reveal its sinister involvement in these secret labs. It was up to no good, obviously.

Upon diligently reviewing captured research papers and specimen samples, Russia’s Defense Ministry ‘accused the United States of creating drugs, that when introduced into the body for a short time, cause chronic disease.’

When one considerers the illogical fixation on pushing experimental mRNA vaccines upon the global populace for COVID-19 (to the exclusion and suppression of all other readily available, and scientifically effective treatments), and the fact that COVID as a disease was relatively non-existent prior to the mass-injection of destructive spike proteins via the vaccines (most already had immunity due to previous infection with regular childhood-circulating coronaviruses) — it is plausible that the pandemic, the real pandemic, was artificially created when a drug was ‘introduced into the body for a short time’, and caused ‘chronic disease.’

Indeed, the same will most likely be the predicable result of mass-vaccinating against the pre-planned emergence of “monkeypox.” The play seems obvious, as it is a repeat of the previous play by the same Players attempting the exact same game.

16. August 4, 2022: AUSTRALIA SECURES NEW THIRD-GENERATION MONKEYPOX VIRUS VACCINE (450,000 doses!)



‘The Albanese Government has secured 450,000 doses of the new third-generation monkeypox virus (MPX) vaccine by Bavarian Nordic. The first delivery of around 22,000 doses will arrive in Australia later this week. The remainder will arrive later this year and in 2023. Australia is one of a limited number of countries to secure supplies of this vaccine in 2022 and in doing so, is ensuring the increased safety of those at higher risk of exposure to MPX. In preparation for the arrival of the vaccine, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended key groups to be vaccinated. The states and territories will immediately receive MPX vaccine from the first delivery and will manage the vaccine rollout within their jurisdictions. This includes prioritising access to the initial doses to manage the immediate outbreak, based on who is at greatest risk of exposure or severe illness and their local context.’

17. August 4, 2022: UNITED STATES, BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION DECLARES MONKEYPOX A ‘PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY’

‘Importantly, a public health emergency declaration releases resources earmarked for an actual (or emerging) public health crisis. In the case of monkeypox, the federal government can now significantly scale the production and availability of vaccines, expand testing capacity, and make testing more convenient. The declaration also facilitates coordination among federal, state, and local authorities, specifically in relation to improving access to testing and treatment. Furthermore, funding is directed at coordinating (across jurisdictions) awareness and prevention outreach campaigns that target members of the at-risk communities and the public at large, aimed at curbing spread of the virus.’

Now they can officially loot the treasury under “emergency authorisation,” take medical and health shortcuts to the detriment of all, and ultimately enrich the vested shadow interests who gluttonously position themselves snout-down at Big Pharma’s overflowing trough-of-plenty.

18. August 9, 2022: FDA EXPANDS MONKEYPOX VACCINE AUTHORISATION TO ALLOW SHOTS FOR CHILDREN

Insidious.

18. August 12, 2022: CDC REPORT: EPIDEMIOLOGICAL AND CLINICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF MONKEYPOX CASES — UNITED STATES, MAY 17-JULY 22, 2022

The CDC published and examined a research paper on their ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’ (August 12). It effectively admitted (to anyone capable of discerning facts amongst the cacophonous hysteria) that the “monkeypox” outbreak is exclusively a ‘men who have sex with men’ Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD). It also highlights that of those presently infected with “monkeypox” — 41% also have an existing HIV infection.

No deaths were reported, although 8% of infections had resulted in hospitalisations.

Screenshot taken from the CDC’s ‘Epidemiologic and Clinical Characteristics of Monkeypox Cases — United States, May 17–July 22, 2022’

‘Among 291 men who reported information about their male sexual partners during the 3 weeks preceding symptom onset, 80 (27%) reported one partner, 113 (40%) reported two to four partners, 42 (14%) reported five to nine partners, and 56 (19%) reported 10 or more partners. Among 86 men with information reported, 33 (38%) reported group sex, defined as sex with more than two persons, at a festival, group sex event, or sex party.’

‘Among 334 persons with data available on HIV status, 136 (41%) had HIV infection. Among 954 persons with hospitalization data available, 77 (8%) patients were hospitalized because of their illness. No deaths were reported.’

END OF EXAMINED TIMELINE OF MONKEYPOX: 1958-to-August 12, 2022

