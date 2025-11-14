Stephen Reason

Stephen Reason

I have to ask, why has not one of our politicians not suggested a simpler method? Would it not suffice to have any/all material deemed to be unsuitable for children marked as such, and 'locked'. Then those wishing to view it could simply verify their age.

I heard that platforms will do basic checks first, e.g. checking when you created the account, so many people won't be asked for age verification ID, (I hope this is the case because the majority of my facebook info for example, including photos is set to 'friends only' or 'me only' - so surely AI won't be able to check my facebook posts/photos (though there are possibly public posts I have been tagged in)....?.

But this (minimal, commonsense checks first) doesn't match what the true intentions of this bill are. Unless this process is going to be done in sneaky steps.

Regardless, are these platforms accessing our data (in order to check our age) at a greater level than they previously could? As that's bad enough in itself. Particularly when AI has to scan people's (public, I assume) existing photos, videos and posts in order to check their age (for example, when a social media account was only created this year).

At what point are we stuffed, regarding anonymity? Is it only if you choose the digital ID option?

Is anonymity lost also when you upload other forms of ID? (Btw I realise uploading any form of ID is not a good idea, simply for data protection reasons).

I do know that these social media platforms, google and microsoft are already collecting, storing and sharing data, profiling etc

Also what about people that already have a digital ID but don't use it as their ID check for these platforms? Are they stuffed because they simply already have a digital ID?

