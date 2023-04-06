Albanese choked-up six times while announcing the Voice Referendum question - crocodile tears

On March 23, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ‘teared up at times,’ while introducing the referendum question and the principles of the Voice. It is doubtful that this weaselling-dunderhead feels anything for the First Nations Peoples, and that such emotion is truly an expression of his own egoistic anguish. Devoid of any true resonance with humanity, and merely feigning empathy, Albanese’s tears are but a confession. He pathetically cries for himself. Indeed, he is utterly compromised, and he is compelled to ratify treason paraded-as-virtue. Our quivering Little Albo is the Global Corporatocracy’s regional man — a quisling sociopath doing the bidding of Transnational psychopaths. He cannot do otherwise, so he cries.

Albanese knows that the Voice is a grand deception; he knows what it is truly intended to achieve, and on whose behalf. He knows that no Australian stands to gain, especially the Indigenous, and much will be stolen from all — that is the plan.

THE VOICE: The Trojan Threat & The Corporatocracy

The ‘Voice to Parliament’ is a gift akin to the gigantic wooden horse once wheeled within the unsuspecting walls of ill-fated Troy. If we accept it, if we welcome it into our chambers of Parliament — it will destroy all from the inside.

It is all a grand swindle; an audacious Machiavellian manoeuvre to literally thieve Australian properties and agricultural farmland. The veiled objective is to create the legal justification and framework to eventually “appropriate” and “return” vast swaths of “once stolen” intergenerational farms, and regional land. However, the Givers are truly Takers, and they have crafted this offering to the Indigenous Tribes with all the craftiness of Trojan marauders: the land will ultimately be seized by the Techno-Feudal Globalists behind this “Blak” veneer — as they reduce all to serfdom.

We sons and daughters of past Colonialist-expansionism (and immigration) are being asked to relinquish our guard, to atone for ancestral wrongdoings, and to blithely accept the “gift of a Voice” on behalf of the Indigenous Peoples. It is being handed to us to hand to them: our vote; our consent. Should the referendum be successful, should it be ratified and written into our Australian Constitution —it will cede all perceived sovereignty of the First Nations Peoples (as many Tribal Elders have already determined). Their multifarious voices will be muted and reduced to a singular controlled Voice; and, consequently, a token “Aboriginal Parliament” will speak on their collective behalf.

Such a Voice will certainly not speak for them. However, it will justify itself, and further its hidden purpose by legally speaking through them. Cunningly, the ventriloquist will be the shadow board of the Corporatocracy (rule by corporate interests) that truly governs Australia, and the collective jaw of the “Blak Voice” will move according to their plundering pursuits and their ‘Great Reset’ vision.

We currently do not have our own representative Voice in any parliament. Our Australian Federal Parliament, our Prime Minister and all State Premiers are completely captured, compromised, and entirely incapable of speaking on behalf of any Australian. These political bureaucrats speak, and act, only in accord with the boardroom business objectives of the Transnational Corporatocracy that owns them. They are all owned and inexorably controlled.

Moreover, Australia is entirely owned, and the people truly have no actual democratic representation. Thus, it is absurd to assume that our captured Federal Parliament could facilitate the constitutional recognition of a genuinely autonomous Indigenous Voice that represents Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The decision to invest upwards of $235 million of Australian taxpayer’s dollars in promoting and staging the Voice Referendum is ultimately a shrewd business decision. It is expected to pay off.

Australia is a Corporatocracy: ruled and owned by corporations. Perhaps Benito Mussolini defined it best with his ideological glorification of Corporatism: 'Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.'A Corporatocracy makes ruthless business decisions to maximise profit and expansion, and to ensure an unassailable position of self-preservation and dominance into perpetuity. We are nation owned by the interests of an undisclosed consortium of oligarchical elites, and their various transnational megacorporations. Our nation is basically a shop front, open for business, and sinisterly outfitted to maximise capitalistic profit and plunder at our expense. We are both customers, and commodities for the harvesting, and the culling.

THE REFERENDUM QUESTION: "A Proposed Law: To alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"

The ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ campaigns have each presented compelling, although diametrically opposed positions on why they support, or reject, the proposed Voice. Each side has its prominent Indigenous representatives, and each side has endeavoured to isolate their essential arguments, and to persuasively articulate the imagined benefits and disadvantages of enshrining such a Voice in our Australian Constitution. The notions of ‘neo-apartheid’ and ‘racial division’ clash with token ‘virtue’ and ‘atonement’ and ‘representation.’ However, the purpose of the Voice, its true ramifications and implications, still remains largely opaque to the simple scrutiny of everyday Australians. The Voice campaign is vague by design, obfuscated by both simplicity and complexity, and must remain inherently deceptive to play upon collective guilt, and effectively manipulate emotion to secure successful votes.

The ‘Yes’ Campaign has been entirely deceived behind its default faux-virtue; while the ‘No’ Campaign has equally failed to grasp the sheer magnitude of the gambit that is being attempted by the Globalist forces attempting to ratify the Voice (they are myopically stuck on reverse racism, and expected race divisions).

The Voice is truly about creating a “Blak facade” in which the Globalist Parasites hope to execute the allocation of privately owned land out of the hands of the “Whites,” and into their exclusive control. This control might be nominally “Indigenous,” with such land being declared ‘repatriated,’ ‘returned’ and ‘sacred’ to effect the legal appropriation and public justification. However, this is merely the political and publicly presented cover in which such monumental criminality hopes to remain concealed — and unchallenged.

Basically, the Globalists (aka, Corporatocracy, Techno-feudalists, Davos’ Great Resetters, neo-liberal New World Order, Technocratic Transhumanists, Biomedical-Fascists etc) want the privately-owned intergenerational farms, they want control of the food production (even if it is to “reforest” and significantly reduce farm capacity to eventually force the consumption of synthetic lab-grown meat and Glyphosate poisoned soy and pea protein; and compel the human ingestion of insects); they want to manufacture scarcity, and allocate rations according to carbon credits; to starve; to cause general malnutrition; to create famine; they want absolute control over you: “Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.” - Henry Kissinger

This is not mere hyperbole. Australia is the testing ground of the nascent New World Order (overseen and directed by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) as he instructs the “penetrated cabinets” of most Global Governments to implement medical, financial and the digital means of enslaving and transforming society: ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution of Transhumanism.’ The absolute control of land and food production is paramount to the objectives of achieving The Great Reset — maximising death and control (depopulating by ninety-five per cent, and controlling the remaining population) are its guiding principles and raison d'être.

The Globalist Theft of the Dutch Farms

There has already been a prominent attempt by a government to steal its people’s farms under the cover of “Climate Virtue.” Will we witness an attempt using “Indigenous Virtue?”

The Dutch farmers have recently witnessed the sinister campaign of the Netherlands “government” to appropriate over 3000 intergenerational farms by force. Their government is similarly infected and influenced by Globalist parasitism: this is a war on the people, a war on food production. A farcical edict was issued that by 2030 all livestock production had to be halved, and farms vacated, to reduce ‘nitrogen pollution’ in the environment: the excuse was the Ol’ Climate Change Con. These Dutch farmers and their extensive farmlands comprise the largest agrarian and livestock exporters to Europe, and the world’s second largest exporter of agricultural products by value behind the United States. They feed Europe, and the world; and they are in the process of being evicted from their homes and livelihoods, as their farmlands are being purchased by forced-buyouts overseen by the Techno-feudal Globalists. Amidst years of relentless protest and social unrest, the Dutch farmers are persisting with their staunch refusal to obey such a catastrophic and ruinous decree — but for how long?

It is not coincidental that Bill Gates (and those working to achieve their shared objectives behind him) is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States, owning more farmland than the entire Native American nation (currently 270,000 acres). He is a psychopathic Technocrat, and perhaps the most prominent figure of the New World Order and its relentless pursuit to trample the human face forever. His acquisition of US farmlands over the expanse of 18 different states signals an intent to amass control, and to assert strategic influence over the future production and availability of food. It is extremely unnerving that our Prime Minister and Bill Gates met in January, 2023, to ostensibly discuss 'climate change and health' (and undoubtedly the forthcoming "Voice" as a facilitator of orchestrated land theft.)



They are Coming for our Land

The forced land acquisition will not end with farmland.

Forest, parklands, nature reserves, coastlines will be geo-fenced and permanently restricted — deemed “sacred,” and non-traversable, forevermore. You will not dare trespass on the Globalist’s newly acquired land; indeed, you will not even venture beyond the radius permitted by your carbon credit allocation.

The envisioned Techno-federalism requires the digitally-yoked serfs to own nothing and to be chronically medicated into glazed-eyed drugged-happiness. You will own nothing, perhaps owe nothing (once forfeiting your debt ensnared assets) — and be entirely owned. They will be happy.

It is inevitable that those Australians now residing in regional and remote communities, will be “relocated,” and possibly enticed by generous buyouts to forfeit their land, and properties, as part of a surrendering of “stolen land” to the true “Indigenous owners.” This is certainly the most predictable modus operandi that will be employed.

Indeed, it is foreseeable that these outlier populations, many that are capable of self-sufficiency and manage off-grid hobby farms, will be manipulated into relocating to urban 15-minute Smart City hubs. This will enable them to be properly integrated into a 5G Panopticon of constant digital surveillance and carbon credit compliance — it will permit them to simply feed themselves (upon being removed from their network of local farms), and to have access to CBDCs and the Universal Basic Income scheme that will be allocated for practicing “social harmony” and presenting an acceptable attitude to all beneficent overreach by our “government.”

This may all seem like fantastical imaginings, perhaps even preposterous fearmongering with the expressed intent of denying Indigenous Australians an opportunity to be represented by a Voice in our parliament. However, the Corporatocracy behind our “Federal Australian Government” care nought for Australians, and care only for the Indigenous in so far as they can exploit them to advance their divisive and dehumanising agendas. The last three years of blatant Biomedical tyranny in which our “Government” slavishly acted to market the lethal products of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna should irrefutably attest to such a reality.

Our “Government” condoned the forced removal of the Indigenous from their own communities and their relocation to “health camps,” and funded the development of three “Centres for National Resilience,” basically Concentration Camps, that were truly intended for nefarious purposes. They locked us in our homes, collapsed small businesses, warped and fragmented the collective psyche of the masses, deliberately induced inflation — all to coerce the injection of a bioweapon that was intended to maim and murder. It was never safe. It was never effective. It was a killer.

Your Government knowingly acted to kill you on behalf of the Corporatocracy that is pursuing depopulation. It is still advocating boosters shots — to kill you.

Are we now to assume that this autocratic Government is suddenly overcome with a sense of compunction, and compelled by virtue to correct past injustice — that the most important thing concerning our nation is a Voice to the Indigenous? Australians everywhere are struggling with the RBA-induced inflation and crippling cash rates, facing defaults on their mortgages and businesses, overcome with anxiety, depression and collectively slumped in a state of hopelessness that pervades millions of households — and, yet, a ‘Voice to Parliament’ is our Government’s paramount fixation? It would not be, if it were truly our Government.

A ‘Yes’ result for the Voice Referendum will sever the vocal-cords of all Australians, so as to mute the collective outcry over what they intend to achieve: they are coming for our farms, they are coming for our land — and they will ruthlessly exploit the ‘Aboriginal’ in their rapacious pursuit of conquest and control.

No, No, and HELL NO! For all hell will be unleashed with a ‘Yes.’

Share