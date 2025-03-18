Empty shelves. Another unlikely bird flu “outbreak,” another unnecessary mass cull, and another excuse for our duopoly Supermarket’s to showcase an “egg shortage”

In a February 6 release, it was confirmed that all the H7 HPAI outbreaks that occurred in 2024 had been eradicated in Victoria, NSW and the ACT. “Australia’s national emergency animal disease response arrangements have contained and eradicated the recent outbreaks of H7 HPAI, allowing us to self-declare disease freedom to the World Organisation for Animal Health,” Ms Collins said in a statement. “This is something every Australian should be proud of.”



…TWO DAYS LATER… “Just days after declaring Australia free of bird flu, a new outbreak has been detected at a poultry farm in Victoria. The Victorian Department of Agriculture announced the outbreak on February 8, revealing cases of high pathogenicity H7N8 had been confirmed in the north of the state.”

NOTE: This piece primarily addresses the suspicious Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreaks in Australia. Crucially, this bird flu “virus” is not the “devastating” H5N1 that is impacting other continents, especially America. Somehow, a completely unrelated “bird flu” (alleged cases of H7N3, H7N9, H7N8) just happened to magically “outbreak” across three Australian States (VIC, NSW, ACT) in 2024, a few chickens and ducks supposedly tested "PCR-positive” on twelve farms, resulting in the reckless euthanisation of two-million otherwise healthy egg-laying and meat providing poultry. No dead, or dying poultry, were ever filmed or photographed to corroborate the “disease narrative” presented by our complicit media. They wantonly slaughtered healthy poultry. All these outbreaks were intentionally staged by the globalist-controlled CSIRO to commence a systematic degradation of our food supply. Without H5N1 having even arrived in Australia, a decision was made to prematurely place Australia in lockstep with a globally-coordinated assault on primary farming and readily available cheap protein — and the culling commenced in sequence with the H5N1 culls in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North and South America. This piece is a continuation of my July 15 analysis , and examines the new February 8, 2025 “Victorian outbreak.”



The next fictitious “global pandemic” was incubated last year. Plans had long been laid. It was to be the zoonotic mutation of the “Highly-Pathogenic Avian Influenza,” H5N1, into Human Bird Flu: human-to-human: Disease X. That was the official narrative trajectory. The nest was woven with malice, mud and twigs; feathered by Big Pharma, and infested with the usual parasitic media-lice that awaited the first shell-cracked hatching. The disease-riddled chicks were to be fattened on the propagandised-fear of the global populace — the shrill chirping would be incessant.

The pre-scripted panzootic sequence was to be wild-bird to poultry, poultry to cow, cow to cat—and to human; and then human-to human. H5N1 was coming for our egg-laying poultry, and then it would ultimately come for us! Mass culls of millions-upon-millions of perfectly healthy chickens were initiated globally— a mandated vaccine cull of humans was foreshadowed, and certainly preplanned for billions. However, before becoming fully-fledged, the official narrative of H5N1 had fallen from its accursed nest, left lame, unable to truly take flight, and weighted by its own overzealous designs on devastating humanity.

The emergence of Avian influenza A (H5N1) was always strategised as a two-pronged attack on humanity. The first phase was intended to be a direct assault on primary farming, impacting global poultry and dairy herds. Affordable protein was to be severely degraded, resulting in incremental and unrecoverable food scarcity: egg shortages, broiler meat shortages, and the eventual collapse of the dairy and beef industries. All this aligns with the stated objectives outlined by UN Agenda 2030: to radically reduce carbon in our primary industries and to sabotage meat availability. Concurrent with the mass culls and the media-spin of evermore exotic cross-species infections, a new pandemic threat was being meticulously crafted that would culminate in bird flu eventually segueing into a human-to-human mutation. We were told to be afraid — it was inevitable, and it was imminent.

Fortunately, what was fated to be hatched, has now been left smashed, stillborn, and wafting a sulphuric stench. It is now unlikely that there will be any forthcoming human-to-human H5N1 Human Bird Flu Pandemic.

There are two primary factors for why the “Human Bird Flu narrative” has been indefinitely sidelined:

Firstly, the failure of the 194 WHO Member States to sign and ratify the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty on May 24, 2024, effectively disrupted the global biosecurity infrastructure required to impose a centralised One World Health Dictatorship. The WHO had intended to circumvent the national sovereignty of individual countries and to impose uniform health diktats upon the global populace: compulsory global lockdown orders, and a mandatory roster of lethal syringes. This failure was a tremendous win for humanity, and a defeat for the Globalist Cabal.

Secondly, the political pendulum has swung from the Progressive Left fetishism of disease and its virtue-signalling submission to “public health” decrees. A once-tricked Trump Presidency will not indulge a second manufactured pandemic of idiotic masking, economic lockdowns and death needles. Immediately after his inauguration, Trump signed an Executive Order that removed America from the Globalist-overreach of the World Health Organisation. This signalled that the second Trump Administration would not play along with Geneva’s attempts to advance their Great Reset agenda via further medical tyranny.

America is the epicenter of the Anglosphere, and without its key involvement in WHO, there can be no globally-orchestrated “Human Bird Flu Pandemic.” The ever-squabbling and fragmenting neo-liberal Western Empire will no longer embrace another global lock-step response. Absurdities were once believed, and atrocities were committed — not again.

Moreover, the World has now become weary and increasingly wary of Geneva’s pandemic-pushers and their tedious “disease narratives.”

However, despite the current unlikelihood of any imminent Human Bird Flu Pandemic, the targeted devastation of our critical food supply is ongoing. The fiction of “bird flu” is still being exploited to justify the mass cull of poultry worldwide.

The 2024 Australian Bird Flu Outbreak

On May 22, 2024, just two days before Australia was to join the WHO Member States at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, to potentially vote on the Pandemic Preparedness Treaty — a two-year-old Indian girl suspiciously arrived in Australia infected with the first human case H5N1, and the first of a series of unlikely “bird flu outbreaks” commenced across the nation. Somehow, absurdly, three different (not H5N1) strains of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) just happened to spontaneously outbreak across three Australian states.

The timing was telling, and revealed the underpinning criminality.

At the time, the “deadly H5N1” was expected to arrive on our shores any day, and despite Australia being “bird flu free” due to our geographic isolation, a poultry cull had to be expedited in global-lockstep with other Westernised nations. Australia had been lagging behind with the agenda. So, the Globalist-controlled CSIRO simply fabricated “three lesser bird flu variants” (H7N3, H7N9, H7N8, all assumedly endemic to Australia) and imposed quarantine conditions on twelve farms across three Australian states (VIC, NSW, ACT) and began the preplanned slaughter. It was all preposterous fiction, but it was also a destructive lie that had predictable and intended consequences: the culls commenced and eventually euthanised 2-million otherwise-healthy domesticated birds resulting in an interminable egg shortage.

Somehow, despite the euthanisation of just 7% of our egg-laying hens in the 2024 outbreak, the other 93% of available suppliers (20-million of the former 22-million national flock) have been bizarrely incapable of meeting consumer demands. All manner of excuses has been propagated by out complicit media — none truly credible. Seven months later, that initial 7% loss has not been recovered, with “expert claims” that any observable recovery may still be a year from now. Other “experts” suggest “three years to recover,” without factoring in future outbreaks that will necessitate further culls. Many forthcoming “outbreaks” have surely been strategised to deliberately propel the current shortages into perpetuity, and to induce even greater egg scarcity. That is Their plan.

Upheaving Primary Industries and Ratcheting-up Egg Shortages

Australians are being psychologically conditioned to accept the normalisation of unending “egg shortages,” and to eventually accept the nutritional scarcity of an entire spectrum of once readily available primary food products. The duopoly of Woolworths and Coles have colluded, and have purposely kept stock low, and shelves empty. Milk and beef availability are also targeted for disruption and potential eradication, with the availability of pork and lamb to be jeopardised by future mutations.

Pertinently, H5N1 is still yet to arrive on the Australian mainland. When it does, or rather, when the narrative permits, it will vastly accelerate the needless culls, and facilitate the entire collapse of our poultry industry. All this is undoubtedly a calculated and heinous assault on us: presaging future food shortages, chain-and-supply disruptions, bankrupting independent family farms and eventually imposing dietary substitutes upon the populace. Alternative lab-grown DNA-warping synthetic protein, combined with Glyphosate-drenched GMO-monocrops and parasite-riddled insect proteins will be rationed to keep the masses malnourished, IQ-deficient and pliable. Or so They envision.

A Second Australian “Bird Flu Outbreak” is Upon Us

The last farm to be quarantined during the manufactured “worst-ever Australian bird flu outbreak” was a Canberra backyard farm on July 5, 2024. Seven months later, our endemic “bird flu” situation had seemingly been overcome, the egregious culling paused, all of which had abruptly ended as mysteriously as it had begun. Irrespective of the concocted narrative and actual culls — there was no true bird flu outbreak.

Despite regular Australian media articles proclaiming almost weekly that the “deadly H5N1” would arrive with transcontinental migratory birds during the 2024 Australian springtime, spring arrived and eventually transitioned into summer, and now the first weeks of Autumn are upon us. All the dire “expert” prognostications of the inevitability of H5N1 did not manifest. Australia still remains the only continent free of H5N1.

It may be postulated that the highly-pathogenic Avian influenza A (H5N1) did not arrive in Australia, (or rather, was not released as a “virus,” “gain-of-function bioweapon” or simply a “PsyOp media-narrative”) because the original impetus behind the Human Bird Flu disease narrative (that required all global continents to be infected with H5N1) has been politically upended. This may be plausibly attributed to the victory of the second Trump Administration, and the incompatibility of “America First” ideology with the Globalist’s New World Order ambitions.

Indeed, the new United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is likely to cancel the Biden-era Moderna H5N1 mRNA vaccine contract (worth $590-million), and has cautioned against vaccinating poultry against bird flu as it “could turn flocks into mutation factories.” Indeed, the speculated mutation, whether real, a bioweapon release, or simply media-coordinated narrative, would be specifically targeted at us: human-to-human: Disease X.

On February 6, 2025, Australia boastfully declared that “all the H7 HPAI outbreaks that occurred in 2024 had been eradicated in Victoria, NSW and the ACT.”

Then, just two days later, another bird flu outbreak tragically occurred….

Alas, the culls must go on, the shortages must be exacerbated, and the 95-million Federal Government “preparedness funding” needs to be justified and future funding secured.

Again, the bogus virus of concern is not H5N1, and has no relation to any of the suspicious H7 variants that simultaneously emerged in 2024 and were deemed “eradicated” on February 6, 2025. Inexplicably, it is another concocted “highly pathogenic” bird flu variant (H7N8) that simply came from nowhere, only to be detected in samples taken to the Geelong-based CSIRO labs.

The staging of the second “Australian bird flu outbreak” has thus far occurred across four Kinross Farms in Euroa, in Victoria’s north-east. Agriculture Victoria has only one response protocol: mass extermination. Tellingly, not a single disease-infected bird has been filmed or photographed to provided testimonial evidence of the “high pathogenicity” of the alleged H7N8 outbreak. A total of 606,000 healthy birds have been euthanised so far in this second outbreak, and our overall egg-laying flock has been decreased by a further 3% and remains at 90% capacity. Further shortages and increased pricing are assured as the incremental degradation of the industry continues unabated.

There is no actual verifiable bird flu in Australia. There are only those who are aligned with the anti-human UN Agenda 2030 objectives that are coordinating an assault on our primary food industries. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) is entirely compromised by Globalist-inspired carbon-reduction objectives, and regularly receives lucrative grants from the human depopulation spearhead of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Agriculture Australia is similarly unscrupulous, complicit and truly a treasonous government agency. The target is poultry today, but if the populace remains ignorant and apathetic, it will soon conveniently pivot, and our cattle herds, piggeries and sheep farms will be decimated beyond recovery. Eventually, it will be us — it was always against us.

The flimsy Australian Bird Flu narrative must be scrutinized, disassembled and resolutely rejected. Mass nationwide awareness is essential if we are to thwart this targeted assault.

We must take a defiant stand, and help educate our fellow Australians — lest we someday find ourselves on our bony-knees, grovelling for another vomitus-mouthful of finely ground-cricket gruel.

The second part of this piece will present a chronological overview of various Australian media developments concerning the second Australian Bird Flu Outbreak. All pertinent media updates concerning “bird flu” in Australia will be examined. The intent is to provided a resource that aims to piece together all the related material, and to reveal how they are attempting to weave it all together into a coordinated, and preplanned Lie.

FURTHER CONTEXT: EXPOSING THE AUSTRALIAN BIRD FLU NARRATIVE: An Analysis of Chronological Media Stories that Reveal the Lie

THE COMING HUMAN BIRD FLU PANDEMIC: From Texas to Australia

A TIMELINE OF DISEASE X & RELATED “GREAT RESET” DEVELOPMENTS (with a focus on Australia): 2010 - February 5, 2024





NOTE: Timeline and analysis will be continuously updated with all new developments. It is current as of the 18 March.

INDEX: A TIMELINE OF NEWS ARTICLES RELATING TO THE SECOND BIRD FLU OUTBREAK IN AUSTRALIA, 2025

OCTOBER 13: Federal Government Announces $95-million “Preparedness Fund” in Case of Deadly H5N1 arrival in Australia

DECEMBER 20: A Study Claims Most Pregnant Women and Unborn Babies who Contract Bird Flu will Die — propaganda for a forthcoming vaccination campaign

JANUARY 24: The 2024 New South Wales Bird Flu Outbreak Ends, and Emergency Rules Lifted

JANUARY 31: Propaganda Justifying Australia’s Egg Shortage

FEBRUARY 6: The 2024 Australian Bird Flu Outbreak is Declared “Eradicated”

FEBRUARY 8: A New Detection of Bird Flu Emerges on a Strathbogie Shire Farm in Northern Victoria (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected, 76,000 birds euthanised

FEBRUARY 10: Coles Preempts further Outbreaks by Keeping Egg Purchase Limits after New Strain Discovered in Victoria

FEBRUARY 14: Second Victorian Farm Outbreak (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected 180,000 birds euthanised

FEBRUARY 20: Third Victorian Farm Outbreak (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected 260,000 birds euthanised

FEBRUARY 25: Fourth Victorian Farm Outbreak (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected 90,000 birds euthanised

FEBRUARY 27: Ten Percent of Australian Egg-laying Hens Lost to Culls

FEBRUARY 28: Egg Prices to Remain High as Shortages to Last until 2028

MARCH 13: The Supermarket Duopoly of Coles and Woolworths enforce Purchase Limits on Eggs

MARCH 13: Western Australia Faces Egg-shortages Despite no Statewide Outbreaks

OCTOBER 13: Federal Government Announces $95-million “Preparedness Fund” in Case of Deadly H5N1 in Australia

The looming arrival of a deadly strain of bird flu in Australia has prompted the federal government to set up a $95 million preparation fund as part of a swathe of biosecurity and environmental measures. The government announced on Sunday it would fund a host of initiatives designed to prevent or reduce the impacts of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza in Australia, which has not yet been detected in the country but has caused higher mortality and severe disease in birds and other animals globally. Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the H5N1 strain of avian influenza "presents a real and significant threat to Australia's agriculture sector".

COMMENT: Is this a 95-million “preparation fund” to bolster our biosecurity measures in advance of the “looming arrival” of H5N1, or might it have been the advance funding required to prepare and stage the perceptual “arrival” of H5N1? Indeed, if there was no available funding — there would be no bird flu.

DECEMBER 20: A Study Claims Most Pregnant Women and Unborn Babies who Contract Bird Flu will Die — propaganda for a forthcoming vaccination campaign

Most pregnant women who contract bird flu will die, according to an Australian review of infections that found most unborn babies with the virus also die. Caused by influenza A viruses, a severe strain of bird flu known as highly pathogenic avian influenza A (H5N1) is spreading globally. While this has caused large outbreaks in poultry and wild birds and spillover infections in mammals, human infections are rare and usually limited to people who work in close contact with sick birds and livestock. There is no evidence of transmission between humans.

[…]

An infectious diseases researcher with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Dr Rachael Purcell, said while many people who became infected with avian influenza were “completely fine, we wanted to look at what is known about what happens to pregnant women”. “A pregnant woman’s immune system doesn’t work in the same way as it does prior to pregnancy,” Purcell said. “Unvaccinated pregnant women who get other viruses such as Covid-19 or seasonal influenza often get more sick than non-pregnant women, but we really didn’t know much about what happens to women with avian influenza.” Purcell and her colleagues examined more than 1,500 research papers to identify any confirmed cases of bird flu in pregnant women. They found 30 such cases across China, Vietnam, Cambodia and the US associated with different strains and outbreaks. Published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the review found that 90% of women infected with bird flu during pregnancy died, and almost all of their babies (87%) died with them. Of the babies who survived, most were born prematurely.

COMMENT: This nefarious study is part of a pre-emptive priming-campaign that is intended to induce anxiety and to coerce the uptake of a future bird flu vaccine. The idea has been seeded. Not a single pregnant woman, baby or child, or any human, benefited from the medically-recommended COVID-19 experimental mRNA vaccines, despite the incessant fear-propaganda. Infertility, stillborns and complicated births were correlated with the mandated COVID-19 vaccines. Any forthcoming “bird flu vaccine” will be designed to achieve the exact same fundamental objective: depopulation.

JANUARY 24: The 2024 New South Wales Bird Flu Outbreak Ends, and Emergency Rules Lifted

Egg and poultry producers hit by a potentially devastating avian flu strain have had emergency rules lifted after the virus was eradicated. However, an infectious disease expert has warned Australians to remain on high alert as a more virulent strain of the virus, potentially lethal to humans, remains active globally. An outbreak focused on NSW's Hawkesbury region resulted in more than 320,000 animals being destroyed since June to curb infections of the fast-spreading disease.

COMMENT: New South Wales was the first Australian state to lift their emergency rules and to declare the virus eradicated. Not a single bird had exhibited any verifiable sickness, but the “lab tests” were conclusive. All that was truly eradicated was 320,000 birds.

JANUARY 31: Propaganda Justifying Australia’s Egg Shortage

The low supply of eggs in some areas is partly due to a series of outbreaks of a type of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu last year. In mid-2024, several strains of H7 HPAI were detected at 16 premises in south-eastern Australia – eight in Victoria, six in New South Wales and two in the Australian Capital Territory. Of these, 11 were commercial poultry farms. While the outbreaks have been contained, Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach to HPAI. The viral illness can be fatal and spread between wild birds and farmed poultry. The protocol after any reported infection is the euthanasia of all birds on a farm. The federal government estimates 1.8 million birds were killed last year.

[…]

Earlier this month, Egg Farmers of Australia (EFA) issued a statement acknowledging that the shortage had continued, which it attributed to the HPAI outbreak, among other factors. The peak body for the industry said the “majority of farms” affected by the disease have now been restocked and it expected the supply of eggs to begin returning to normal.

[…]

The Victorian Farmers Federation general manager of policy and advocacy, Charles Everist, says while last year’s HPAI protocols have been formally lifted the egg shortage won’t resolve until later this year. “There is a lag that comes with that because the farms need to be repopulated and that doesn’t happen overnight,” he said. “The shortages we’re seeing could continue for the next six months.”

COMMENT: Excuses, excuses. Despite the extensive multi-state culls, 93% of Australia’s egg laying capacity was still intact. Is it plausible that in seven months not a single percentage was recovered, and now, with a second outbreak, our national egg-laying capacity has been further reduced to 90%?

FEBRUARY 6: The 2024 Australian Bird Flu Outbreak is Declared “Eradicated”

A strain of bird flu that led to egg shortages and emptied supermarket shelves no longer plagues Australia. Hundreds of thousands of animals have been killed in Australia's quest to rid itself of the disease after Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT experienced outbreaks. But each instance has been carefully eradicated and with no new detections since July, the federal government on Thursday announced Australia was officially free from H7 avian influenza. "This is something every Australian should be proud of," Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said. "It demonstrates that governments and industry are really switched on to the risks and will act quickly to respond to emergency animal disease outbreaks."

COMMENT: Contrary to the sentiments of Agriculture Minister Julie Collins — there is nothing about this that any Australian should be proud of. Australians remained largely distracted and ignorant, as authorities eradicated two-million healthy birds as a nationwide “preparatory drill” for the future staging of H5N1.

FEBRUARY 8: A New Detection of Bird Flu Emerges on a Strathbogie Shire Farm in Northern Victoria (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected, 76,000 birds euthanised

Authorities are racing to contain a positive detection of bird flu at a farm in northern Victoria just days after last year’s outbreak was declared “eradicated”. According to Agriculture Victoria, the poultry farm in the eastern portion of the Strathbogie Shire alerted the government agency with diagnostic testing identified the case of high pathogenicity H7N8. The testing, by the CSIRO Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness in Geelong, found the virus is different to the HPAI H7 outbreak in 2024 and the H5N1 strain impacting the United States of America and other parts of the world.

COMMENT: Just two days after the Federal Government announced Australia was officially free from H7 avian influenza, suddenly, inexplicably, another magical “outbreak.” And the cull continues…

FEBRUARY 10: Coles Preempts further Outbreaks by Keeping Egg Purchase Limits after New Strain Discovered in Victoria

Coles will keep egg purchase limits in place for the foreseeable future after a new strain of bird flu was detected at a farm in Victoria's north-east. The Euroa poultry farm has been placed under quarantine with fears the virus could have already spread. Testing from the CSIRO has confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic H7N8 strain of avian influenza at a farm near Euroa.

COMMENT: Just a day after what was seemingly eradicated had become a second outbreak, Coles announced that it would continue the supermarket experience of egg shortages.

FEBRUARY 14: Second Victorian Farm Outbreak (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected 180,000 birds euthanised

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed a second outbreak of bird flu at a poultry farm in Euroa, in the state's north-east, less than a week after it was first detected this year at another farm close by. CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness at Geelong performed diagnostic testing on the birds and confirmed high pathogenicity H7N8. It had been understood the same strain affected a poultry farm in New South Wales last year, but Agriculture Victoria clarified the current outbreak in Victoria is a different and unrelated virus. The first property at Euroa hit with the influenza outbreak had about 76,000 birds and has now been depopulated in line with requirements from Agriculture Victoria. The second farm has 180,000 birds and is also expected to be depopulated.

COMMENT: What came first, the CSIRO or the egg… shortage? “CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness at Geelong performed diagnostic testing on the birds and confirmed high pathogenicity H7N8.” No fake diagnostic tests, no bird flu; no culls, no egg shortages… This is another CSIRO orchestrated “outbreak.”

FEBRUARY 20: Third Victorian Farm Outbreak (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected 260,000 birds euthanised

A highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza has been detected at a third poultry farm at Euroa in Victoria's north-east. Agriculture Victoria said the H7N8 strain had been detected near two other infected properties. The property belongs to Kinross Farms, which is the same business that found the virus on two of its other sites. There are about 260,000 birds affected by the third detection, bringing the total impacted birds to about 500,000. Victoria's acting Chief Veterinary Officer Cameron Bell said given the close proximity of the infected farms, the new detection was not unexpected.

COMMENT: 260,000 birds that were tragically exterminated under the pretence that maybe, just maybe, there might have been a “bird flu virus” that was improbably PCR-tested out of the aether into lab-diagnostic reality.

FEBRUARY 25: Fourth Victorian Farm Outbreak (Kinross Farms, Euroa) H7N8 Detected 90,000 birds euthanised

Avian influenza has been detected at a fourth poultry farm at Euroa in Victoria's north east. The new detection of H7N8 bird flu is linked to the ongoing outbreak at Kinross Farms, a major egg producer that supplies supermarkets. The development comes as egg supplies struggle to meet demand after Australia's largest-ever avian influenza outbreak in 2024. Kinross Farms managing director Philip Szepe said the free-range farm has 90,000 birds that will be killed to control the spread of the disease at the company's final egg-laying property in the region. "As we have seen, it is not unusual for an avian influenza outbreak to spread to neighbouring properties within the restricted zone," Mr Szepe said.

COMMENT: With all four egg-laying properties managed by Kinross Farms now quarantined, and with the entire combined flock of 606,000 healthy birds terminated — is this the end of Kinross Farms? Was the managing director suitably compensated to “bet his farm” on the machinations of the CSIRO continuing their Bird Flu PsyOp?

FEBRUARY 27: Ten Percent of Australian Egg-laying Hens Lost to Culls

Australia has lost more than 10 per cent of its laying hens to bird flu in the last year and there are fears egg shortages will continue as the sector tries to bounce back. Authorities have culled 2.4 million birds to try and control two large avian influenza outbreaks that have resulted in intermittent but ongoing egg shortages. So far Australia has managed to avoid the worst strain of bird flu, which is ravaging chicken flocks and killing other animals around the world.

COMMENT: The percentage will continue to rise, as fictitious outbreaks continue to trigger the compulsory cull of our flocks. The current trajectory (prior to the arrival of H5N1) is not intended to recover, but accelerate. Once H5N1 is declared on our continent — our entire poultry industry will be artificially collapsed.

FEBRUARY 28: Egg Prices to Remain High as Shortages to Last until 2028

Boyd Carmody from Creswick Open Range Eggs, who runs about 160 birds per hectare, said not all of the proceeds from supermarket price rises were being filtered back to farmers, and consumers should brace for more disease outbreaks disrupting supply. "We haven't even gotten over the 2024 outbreak. Those farms aren't back in production. "Some of them are still pushed up into a big pile and will need to be rebuilt — it's a problem that's going to be with us for a while." The ABC has spoken to multiple industry sources who said that due to the nature of the market and the constant threat of disease outbreaks, low supply until 2028 was a strong possibility.

COMMENT: "Some of them are still pushed up into a big pile and will need to be rebuilt — it's a problem that's going to be with us for a while." Will these ill-fated farms remain “pushed up into a big pile” and purposely left unable to be rebuilt? They are not only eradicating poultry — the overarching agenda is to permanently eradicate our private farms amongst all our primary farming industries.

MARCH 13: The Supermarket Duopoly of Coles and Woolworths enforce Purchase Limits on Eggs

An outbreak of ﻿Avian Influenza or bird flu on a small number of properties in Victoria has left Australian shoppers worried that current egg shortages could drag on even longer. The February bird flu outbreak is separate to the 2024 outbreak that devastated the egg industry and left supermarket shelves bare. Though that original outbreak has since been contained, ﻿the effects are still being felt around the country and supermarkets intend to continue to enforce purchase limits following the latest outbreak Rowan McMonnies, managing director of Australian Eggs, told 9News that though the shortages are ongoing it's important to remember that egg supply in Australia has not collapsed. "The industry is still supplying 18 million eggs every day [and] is recovering well from the 2024 incidents but unfortunately there has been a further outbreak in February which has extended the disruption to egg supply," he said. "The industry was on track to balance up supply but now there is some further work to do."

COMMENT: Coles and Woolworths are playing their agreed upon part. The manufactured egg-shortages are intended to be permanent, and incrementally increased, until the availability of supermarket eggs remains scarce, costly and eventually non-existent. Simultaneously, the authorities will soon come for the backyard hobby-farms, and ruthlessly target the independent grocery outlets and their private suppliers.

MARCH 13: Western Australia Faces Egg-shortages Despite no Statewide Outbreaks

Supermarket shelves across some areas in Western Australia have been laid bare as the flow-on effects of bird flu impact the supply of eggs. Avian influenza — also known as bird flu — was first detected in Victoria last May, forcing egg producers to destroy millions of chickens, diminishing the overall national flock numbers. The resulting tight supply of eggs has impacted consumers in the eastern states for months, with purchase limits enforced in some supermarkets to manage availability. The fast-spreading disease has not reached Western Australia, but supermarket egg shelves around the state have been left empty.

COMMENT: Despite the fast-moving disease having not yet reached Western Australia, (so fast, in fact, that authorities are compelled to euthanise healthy hens before the disease is even witnessed to protect them from the virus) — Western Australia is expected to experience egg-shortages due to the recent outbreak in Victoria. Geographically removed, and without a single case of any alleged variant of avian influenza, any such shortage will be deliberately manufactured to ensure that all of Australia is uniformly affected by the “ravages” of bird flu.

NOTE: The current timeline ends on March 18. It will be updated with all pertinent developments over the coming days, weeks, and months.

