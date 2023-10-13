NOTE: This piece is a continuation of my previous publication, and features an additional 16 entries to comprehensively complete my piece: “A TIMELINE OF NEWS ARTICLES EXPOSING THE VOICE: From Lofty Virtue to Utter Farce.” I will eventually incorporate all these additional entries into the original piece.

INDEX of Additional Timeline Updates:

SEPTEMBER 13, 2007: The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was Adopted by the UN General Assembly — Australia does NOT sign.

APRIL 3, 2009: Kevin Rudd Adopts the UNDRIP Declaration

AUGUST 4, 2017: Shorten Calls for Finalising Referendum Question on Indigenous Voice

OCTOBER 26, 2017: Turnbull Formally Rejects Proposal for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

APRIL 5, 2023: Peter Dutton Confirms Liberal will Oppose Indigenous Voice

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023: MC Hammer Supports The Voice

OCTOBER 3, 2023: Purple YES Campaign Signs to be Removed from Voting Centres

OCTOBER 4, 2023: Ray Martin Call No Voter’s “Dinosaurs and Dickheads”

OCTOBER 4, 2023: New Polls Show Voice Support Rises Two Percentage Points

OCTOBER 4, 2023: The AEC Admits that Multiple Votes will be Counted #Voteoften

OCTOBER 5, 2023: Viral Video Emerges of The Voice being a UN Land Grab

OCTOBER 5, 2023: Lidia Thorpe and the Neo-Nazi Threat

OCTOBER 9, 2023: New Polling Suggests No Route to Victory for YES Vote

OCTOBER 9, 2023: Anthony Mundine Declares The Voice is “the Biggest land Grab of all Time”

OCTOBER 12, 2023: Fact Checking “UN Land Grab” and “Loss of Home Ownership” — too late, the Truth is Out!

OCTOBER 12, 2023: Australians Look Set to Vote Against The Voice

SEPTEMBER 13, 2007: The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was Adopted by the UN General Assembly — Australia does NOT sign.

“The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the General Assembly on Thursday, 13 September 2007. The Declaration is the most comprehensive international instrument on the rights of Indigenous peoples. It establishes a universal framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous peoples of the world and it elaborates on existing human rights standards and fundamental freedoms as they apply to Indigenous peoples. The Declaration is particularly significant because Indigenous peoples, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, were involved in its drafting.”

COMMENT: Australia under the Federal Coalition was not one of the signatories, and did not adopt the UNDRIP Declaration in 2007. The Howard-era would effectively end two months later, and Kevin Rudd was sworn in as Prime Minister of Australia the following year. Despite the UNDRIP Declaration seeping in faux-virtue and proclamations of providing an an ethical framework to atone for colonialist atrocities — it was actually a device for exploiting the world’s Indigenous peoples to transfer land, and assets, to a cabal of foreign billionaires. UNDRIP would later inform “The Uluru Statement from the Heart,” and provide the “Voice, Treaty, Truth” template to facilitate a UN land-grab of Australia. The existence of UNDRIP is the primary reason Australian is currently using the apparatus of referenda to potentially change our Constitution.

APRIL 3, 2009: Kevin Rudd Adopts the UNDRIP Declaration

“Indigenous Affairs Minister Jenny Macklin says the Government's support for the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples will "reset" the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. The Government has officially adopted the declaration at a ceremony in Parliament House, reversing the decision of the previous Government who voted against it in 2007. The declaration, which was signed by all but four countries, contains 46 articles which outline Indigenous people's rights in international law, but it is not legally binding and cannot override domestic law. Ms Macklin says the move is an important step towards closing the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. "Today Australia joins the international community to affirm the aspirations of all Indigenous peoples," she said.”

COMMENT: “The Government’s support for the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples will “reset” the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.” UNDRIP was always a key element of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab’s “The Great Reset.” It was central to their dystopian vision of a Technocratic New World Order, in which “You will own nothing, and be happy” — private land acquisition by stealth. UNDRIP was the means to abolish private land ownership by transferring all “repatriated” land to the token “Indigenous” (truly, to the Transnational Corporatocracy). The word choice of “reset” was already being emphasised in 2009, and Rudd’s support of UNDRIP was all a prelude to realising the overarching WEF-UN agenda: the grand theft of Australia.

AUGUST 4, 2017: Shorten Calls for Finalising Referendum Question on Indigenous Voice

“Bill Shorten has called for the immediate establishment of a joint parliamentary select committee to finalise a referendum question on enshrining an Indigenous voice in the federal parliament. “The opposition leader wrote to Malcolm Turnbull proposing the bipartisan parliamentary process on the eve of the annual Garma festival in north-east Arnhem Land, and said the body could also “clarify” other proposals put forward by the constitutional dialogues this year.”

COMMENT: Bill Shorten was attempting to impose an Indigenous Voice Referendum on the Australian people as early as 2017. The referendum to enshrine an Indigenous Voice has been many decades in the making, and was certainly not the unique brainchild of Albanese’s sawdust-filled cranium. However, presently, The Voice is Albanese, and Albanese is The Voice — and both are fated to fail, and be hastily erased from the public mind. The Voice was always dependent on engaging the pseudo-virtue of those identifying with progressive-left ideology — and, thus, only a Labor Prime Minister could spearhead any request for constitutional change.

OCTOBER 26, 2017: Turnbull Formally Rejects Proposal for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

“Malcolm Turnbull's cabinet has confirmed it has turned its back to its own Referendum Council's proposal to recognise Indigenous Australians in the Constitution. In a joint statement, the Prime Minister, Attorney-General George Brandis and the Minister for Indigenous Affairs, Nigel Scullion, said “The Turnbull Government has carefully considered the Referendum Council’s call to amend the Constitution to provide for a national Indigenous representative assembly to constitute a ‘Voice to Parliament’”. “The Government does not believe such an addition to our national representative institutions is either desirable or capable of winning acceptance in a referendum,” the statement read.”

COMMENT: Malcolm Turnbull’s cabinet rejected it’s own Referendum Council’s proposal to recognise Indigenous Australians in the Constitution. Despite Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten attempting to consolidate bipartisan support (which was clearly being pushed by the impatient Transnational Corporatocracy) — it was apparent that the proposal for amending the constitution and enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament was unfeasible, incongruent, and would ultimately fail under a Coalition Government.

APRIL 5, 2023: Peter Dutton Confirms Liberal will Oppose Indigenous Voice

“The Liberal leader, Peter Dutton, will actively campaign against the Indigenous voice referendum, directing his frontbench to oppose the proposal. Dutton has instead proposed symbolic recognition in the constitution and a legislated voice, both suggestions which have long been rejected by Indigenous communities and the Uluru statement from the heart. The opposition leader claimed the proposal advanced by the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, based on years of consultation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, would not deliver positive results. “We have been clear we don’t support his Canberra voice. It is divisive and won’t deliver the outcomes to people on the ground,” Dutton claimed.”

COMMENT: Never in the history of our nation has a referendum been successful without the bipartisan support of our political parties.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023: MC Hammer Supports The Voice

“A surprising new supporter has emerged for the Yes campaign ahead of Australia's Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. On Thursday night AEST, American rapper MC Hammer expressed his support for the Voice in a series of posts on the platform X. "I’m with you. Australia it’s time. Repair the breach," he wrote.”

COMMENT: Surely this was a cringe-worthy attempt to conflate Albanese’s declaration that, “It is time,” with MC Hammer’s lyric, “Stop, Hammer Time.” Or something idiotic like that. There is nothing like enlisting the endorsement of a fellow downtrodden and oppressed individual with a similar level of melanin in his skin, albeit an Afro-American millionaire. MC Hammer can surely relate to the plight of the Australian Indigenous on shared pigmentation alone. They never bothered to ask Vanilla Ice for his stance.

OCTOBER 3, 2023: Purple YES Campaign Signs to be Removed from Voting Centres

“The Yes23 campaign has been asked to keep signs for the Yes vote coloured in purple and white away from Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) signage over fears they could "potentially mislead voters". The similarity in colour scheme between Yes23's signs and AEC signs reading "voting centre" was noticed at one polling station on Monday. This led to the AEC requesting the Yes23 campaign keep their purple and white signs away from "voting centre" signage, over fears some voters could conflate the two.”

COMMENT: The intent was to “potentially mislead voters.” The Globalist’s “Purple Colour Revolution,” and the colour purple in this context, represents the Globalists/UN/WEF/Deep State and their shared ambitions. They will lie, cheat and steal to obtain their objectives: Voice, Treaty, Truth. The Purple Colour Revolution was signalled and initiated after the shock election of President Trump in 2016, with Bill and Hillary Clinton both wearing purple attire in their press conference immediately after the Democratic Party’s defeat.

OCTOBER 4, 2023: Ray Martin Call No Voter’s “Dinosaurs and Dickheads”

“Ray Martin gave a fiery speech at a ‘Yes’ campaign event in Sydney’s inner west, adding fuel to the fire of this tumultuous referendum. Martin spoke at a Inner West for Yes event at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre, and gave a controversial remark about the reasons some are voting “no” in The Voice referendum. “If you don’t know, find out what you don’t know… what that slogan is saying is ‘if you’re a dinosaur or a dickhead… who can’t be bothered reading, vote no’,” Martin told the crowd.”

COMMENT: Insulting everyday Australians who hold a differing opinion is indicative of the ever-tolerant Left. If you can be bothered reading, if you can be bothered researching, you will “find out what you don’t know,” and once you know, you know — and its a NO.

OCTOBER 4, 2023: New Polls Show Voice Support Rises Two Percentage Points

“Support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum has ticked up for the first time in months, but still lags behind the No vote. The latest Guardian Essential poll found 43 per cent of its 1,125 respondents will vote Yes, up two per cent from last fortnight. But 49 per cent intend to vote No and eight per cent are undecided, making the final days of the campaign vital for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other major Yes backers.”

COMMENT: This was evidently a wishful-thinking poll that was intended to inject hope into a hopeless cause. Suspiciously, only this single Guardian Essential Poll proclaimed a 2 per cent increase for The Voice — a week later, and more credible pollsters announced that support had dropped a further 2 percentage points to the lowest ever. The Guardian prides itself on being “independent,” but it is almost inseparable from the idealogical output of the Government-funded ABC, and would have undoubtedly received Government funding to adopt a pro-Voice stance throughout. There will be no “astonishing turnaround,” and no miraculous recovery of support.

OCTOBER 4, 2023: The AEC Admits that Multiple Votes will be Counted #Voteoften

“The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has stressed that voting multiple times in the Voice referendum is an offence, after an X post on Tuesday went viral with some No supporters claiming the federal agency was encouraging double voting. The AEC’s post on X, which has been viewed nearly 700,000 times on the platform and was quickly seized on by opponents of the Voice, was a response to a question from a user in a thread suggesting there would be “referendum election fraud”. One X user in the thread asked the AEC, “I voted today. Was asked if I’d voted already. What’s to stop someone from voting at numerous venues?” The AEC replied, “If someone votes at two different polling places within their electorate, and places their formal vote in the ballot box at each polling place, their vote is counted.”

COMMENT: The AEC basically signalled to the YES Campaign and its crazed supporters that multiple votes would be counted — before initiating damage control. One Labor MP subsequently tweeted the hashtag #voteoften to encourage voter fraud amongst her zealous base. Those ideologically-possessed will resort to criminality to win at all costs — useful idiots.

OCTOBER 5, 2023: Viral Video Emerges of The Voice being a UN Land Grab

“Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stepped up to a press conference in Adelaide in late September to make a surprising clarification, that the Voice to Parliament was not a plot by the United Nations to take control of Australia. "What has occurred during this campaign is a lot of information being put out there, including by some who know that it is not true … I've seen stuff saying that all private ownership would disappear, that it is about the United Nations taking control of Australia," he said. A week later, it happened again, only this time his words were twisted and reappeared later that day in a misleadingly edited video which had him say: "The United Nations will control all land in Australia."

COMMENT: Nicola Charles was not the originator of the “UN land-grab conspiracy,” but rather an individual who has utilised the circulating truth to create a viral social media video. It is not a conspiracy. The Voice is a UN land grab plot. The fact that Albanese chose a press conference to make “a surprising clarification” that “the Voice to Parliament was not a plot by the United Nations to take control of Australia” — shows just how effective the truth can be in dismantling a Big Lie. They know that their jig is up, and that their rig is impossible now.

OCTOBER 5, 2023: Lidia Thorpe and the Neo-Nazi Threat

“Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has accused Victorian and Australian Federal Police of failing to adequately protect her after she was threatened in a neo-Nazi video in which an Aboriginal flag was burnt. Speaking in Melbourne after the disturbing video emerged, Thorpe blamed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as well as police services for a lack of protection. "(Albanese's) violent force that he has sent to protect me can't even protect me, refuse to protect the Black sovereign woman because the police are part of the problem in this country," she said.”

COMMENT: There are no actual neo-Nazis in Victoria, and this alleged “threat” was yet another fabrication orchestrated by those who are puppeteering the “neo-Nazi boogeyman” to create an imagined “threat.” Sure, members of the alleged National Socialist Party of Victoria exist, perhaps twenty in total, and they are all government-funded agent provocateurs. Throughout the pandemic lockdowns, the Left imagined that those flouting the Chief Health Officer’s Health Directives, (those who abstained from wearing masks, and who resisted and protested vaccine mandates) were “neo-Nazis.” They imagine still.

OCTOBER 9, 2023: New Polling Suggests No Route to Victory for YES Vote

“A leading pollster has declared the Voice referendum “done” and “over” in the wake of two new polls that suggest the No vote has opened up an unbeatable lead. […] According to the latest Newspoll, support for the Voice to parliament has fallen further heading into the final week of the campaign. Just one in three of voters are now backing the proposed constitutional change and the bad news for the Yes campaign is that scepticism is even infecting the youth vote. The exclusive Newspoll conducted for The Australian shows support for the Yes case now stands at 34 per cent – a 2 per cent drop in the last fortnight – as the campaign enters its final days.”

COMMENT: 34 per cent. “Done” and “over.”

OCTOBER 9, 2023: Anthony Mundine Declares The Voice is “the Biggest land Grab of all Time”

“They’ve done nothing for us Muslims. All us blackfellas. And they want to give us a voice. A so-called voice that’s smoke and mirrors. Or some other agenda. To take our freedoms. To take our liberties. To take our land. “It’s the biggest land grab of all time. Vote No you mob. The truth will come to light.” In another video posted on his Instagram page, Mundine said: “Don’t fall for the trickery. It’s a new world order take over. It’s a land grab. This country wants to become a republic and in order to become a republic they have to be the owners of the land. The traditional owners do. The natives do.”

COMMENT: “Don’t fall for the trickery. Its a New World Order take over. It’s a land grab…”

OCTOBER 12, 2023: Fact Checking “UN Land Grab” and “Loss of Home Ownership” — too late, the Truth is Out!

1. Australians will lose ownership of homes Variations of this claim include: Australians will be forced to pay reparations or the voice will increase taxes (ie, the voice will cost you money)

[…]

6. The voice will allow the UN to take over Australia Sadly, this is one of the claims has taken over social media, despite having no basis in fact or reality. There is no way for the United Nations to “take over” Australia. The UN is a global forum where countries work towards peace and security across the globe. It doesn’t have its own military force. For the UN to act, its member countries have to agree. But there is no way for the UN to take over a country. This particular conspiracy gained some steam during the pandemic and has lingered ever since. A selectively edited video of Anthony Albanese laying out some of the conspiracies he had heard – including that “the UN would come and take your house” – took off on Facebook after it was shared by a former conservative member of the Queensland parliament. There is no basis in fact to this, at all. Nor is there any prospect of the voice being used to destabilise the government, leading to a crossbencher being made prime minister, who would then give the voice all the powers it wanted. This too has been floated on social media, but again, there is no chance, or even feasible way, of this happening.”

COMMENT: Frantic damage control at the fateful eleventh hour. The terminal damage to the YES Campaign is now irreversible, for the Truth cannot be suppressed once it has freely circulated, and has inspired critical thinking and cognitive resolve. The Voice entailed both the eventual forfeiture of private land rights, and was a UN land grab — and, fortunately, everyday Australians have realised the game before it was too late. The Voice has been utterly exposed and neutralised. I would like to think that I have had a considerable hand, and perhaps a few typing fingers, in helping to achieve this outcome for the benefit of all.

OCTOBER 12, 2023: Australians Look Set to Vote Against The Voice

“Australians look set to reject a referendum proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution by creating a body to advise parliament, with polls showing a clear majority for no in almost all states before Saturday’s vote. To be accepted, the proposal needs to achieve a majority national vote and a majority in at least four of the six states. No referendum has succeeded in Australia without bipartisan support and this one – the country’s first since 1999 – looks no different.”

COMMENT: Inevitable. My work here is done.



Share