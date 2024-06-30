Testing non-existant disease into reality

Amidst the calculated-chaos of geopolitical and domestic upheaval on all Western fronts, there exists a sense that a unique Black Swan Event has been sighted circling in the darkness on ever-murky waters. There may be others, but the outline of this one is becoming quite distinct. Still unseen by most, its approach is surely felt as an ill-defined anxiety everywhere. Barely perceptible, the ripples are rippling outwards, and the blackened silhouette will soon waddle onto the embankment for all to behold — bringing a narrative of total devastation to shores worldwide: the Human Bird Flu Pandemic.

The next significant mutation of the “Highly-Pathogenic Avian Influenza,” H5N1, will be human-to-human.

That is Their plan.

That is Disease X.

Irrespective of the hubristic squabbling between the Germ Theorists and the Terrain Theorists, (the “gain-of-function lab-leaked virus,” and the “no virus exists” proponents) the world will still be infected by narrative. People will die; and citizens everywhere will be unwittingly culled by democidal vaccinations and mandated health directives. The COVID-19 response template will be replicated and refined, and the “disease” will again be propagated by those who wield supreme control over our mainstream narratives — those that have the absolute power to shape, and malform our collective reality at a whim. The majority of undiscerning human populations will again be targeted, coerced and duped, and many will tragically prove repeat victims of the Official Narrative.

Or so They hope.

The Globalist Corporatocracy are currently fabricating the required pretext for unleashing a human-to-human Bird Flu Pandemic. They are obsessively focused on establishing a paper-trail of narrative legitimacy to again hoodwink humanity. There have been many months of spurious media reports emerging worldwide that have detailed alarming (if preposterous) H5N1 infections, precautional mass-culls, bunk PCR-testing and the quarantine containment of farms, herds and flocks. All this is necessary to undergird and justify the projected hysteria of “a-twice-in-a-hundred-year” second global pandemic.

At present, the current strains of avian influenza (H5N1, H7N3, H7N9) are being used to justify the culling of livestock, especially poultry, and are truly a deliberate assault on our primary production, and our food supply. Through the curated deception of panzoonosis, cows, sheep and pigs will also be signalled to be wastefully slaughtered en masse — impacting all available meat, and dairy products.

These essential farming industries will never be allowed to recover. The Consortium of Great Resetters (the WEF, WHO, UN) will endeavour to force an irrevocable change to our basic human diet — if They are permitted to get away with it.

They intend on eradicating the plentiful supply of affordable meat, upheaving traditional farming practices and bankrupting independent farmers, while cunningly inducing mass-malnutrition via the forced consumption of synthetic meats, glyphosate-drenched GMO monocrops, and parasite-riddled insect proteins. This is the central tenet of UN Agenda 2030 — to radically reduce carbon in agricultural production, with the overarching desire to ultimately reduce us.

Food rations, supply disruption and general scarcity are intended to be part of the World Economic Forum’s projected “polycrisis” for the world. To control the food is to control the people. Out of such engineered chaos, they hope to dismantle and then reorder civilization into their envisioned technocratic New World Order: Ordo Ab Chao — Out of Chaos, Comes Order. Every compounding “crisis” has been strategised and wargamed, only to be uniformly executed across the globe by the “penetrated cabinets” of our compromised leadership. Australia is no exception, and if anything, with its unarmed and multicultural population of a mere 26-million, it is literally ground zero for trialling the most heinous NWO exploits.

A plausible fiction of interspecies and interclass cross-infection has already been established for Bird Flu. The “highly pathogenic” H5N1 is now considered panzootic, having allegedly infected forty-six mammalian species over twenty-six countries — including man. The current “disease narrative” started in the defiant farming-state of Texas, and it has already flown to Australia and alighted upon the ever-compliant “Great Reset” testing grounds of Smart City, Victoria.

Establishing Human Bird Flu as the Next Pandemic

In late April, multiple media outlets proclaimed that “57 per cent of leading disease specialists” predict that the next global pandemic will be a novel influenza. The Bill & Melinda Gates’ founded GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) had already speculated in March that the next pandemic could be both H5N1 and H7N9 avian influenza. So certain was Gates, that in December, 2023, his cofounded Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) partnered with Korea's Chungbuk National University (CBNU) to advance the development of CBNU's self-amplifying mRNA vaccine technology:

“With CEPI's support, CBNU will first assess the platform against avian influenza H5N1 virus. The findings will provide a model to help assess this new technology and explore how it could be used to rapidly respond to a future Disease X in as little as 100 days.”

Self-amplifying mRNA vaccine technology would have truly horrific implications for humanity. It would effectively replicate the traditional Germ Theory understanding of contagion and viral transference, and any artificial “infection” by self-amplifying mRNA would surely be indistinguishable from any purported Human Bird Flu virus. Indeed, by all observable accounts, and by all compromised lab testing — it might actually be synonymous, one-and-the-same, and actually BE claimed to be the “virus.”

Furthermore, CEPI (and the oligarchical billionaires that privately contribute) only invest in profitable outcomes, and such “profit” might also equate to the quantifiable advancement of their depopulation agenda. Such insidious mRNA technology was previously limited to the injected, and has been the sole catalyst for the “inexplicable” rise in global excess deaths, and the phenomenon of young people dying suddenly. This lethal “gene-therapy” confers zero immunity, and is the antithesis of anything that might actually be considered “safe and effective.” It has maimed and slain many millions, and it will slay and maim many millions more. It is an indisputable bioweapon. Its true purpose is to sterilise, compromise immunity, degrade overall health and to rapidly induce disease and turbo cancers: to depopulate.

Will the self-amplifying mRNA H5N1 vaccine be the “virus,” and will it prove to be the catalyst for the projected “pandemic?”

In late June, the former CDC Director, Robert Redfield, offered his ominous Human Bird Flu prediction:

“I really do think it’s very likely that we will, at some time, it’s not a question of if, it’s more of a question of when we will have a bird flu pandemic”

He also noted that bird flu has a “significant mortality” when it enters humans compared to COVID-19. Redfield predicts the mortality is “probably somewhere between 25 and 50 percent mortality.” “I know exactly what amino acids I have to change because in 2012, against my recommendation, the scientists that did these experiments actually published them,” he said. “So, the recipe for how to make bird flu highly [infectious] for humans is already out there.”

Although fears will certainly not be allayed, preparations, stockpiling and testing is currently underway to procure and manufacture various human and animal Bird Flu vaccines — “just in case.” Supposedly, “rich nations” are already “locking in stockpiles.”

On June 11, the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) as part of its “mandate of preparedness”:

“…signed on behalf of participating Member States, a joint procurement framework contract for the supply of up to 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccine doses of the up-to-date Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus, as well as an option for a further 40 million doses over the duration of the contract.”

It might yet be rounded up to 666,000.

The US is also nearing a deal to fund “a late-stage trial for an mRNA pandemic bird flu vaccine made by Moderna.” Moderna is essentially DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), and its military “mRNA product” was fundamentally designed to fulfil the battlefront requirements of a lethal bioweapon. The Federal US Government is also in talks with Pfizer-BioNTech, a company that appropriated the mRNA technology from Moderna (and was subsequently sued). Both Moderna and Pfizer are truly one inseparable component of the Global Corporatocracy’s Big Pharma division — they collaborated throughout.

Despite the current FDA-approved availability of a traditional Bird Flu vaccine (Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Adjuvanted, manufactured by ID Biomedical Corporation), the intention is to resolutely switch to only mRNA:

“FDA-approved bird flu shots for humans already exist and the federal government has a stockpile of thousands of doses of vaccines for an H5N1 strain. If needed, over 100 million doses—enough to vaccinate around 50 million people—can be shipped within three to four months. However, the effectiveness of these vaccines to the H5N1 strain spreading currently is likely to be low.”

Of course the propagandised effectiveness of the new mRNA vaccines will be close to 100 percent (like the outlandish efficacy that was initially attributed to their defective COVID-19 products) and unquestionably “safe and effective” — especially for vulnerable children and developing foetuses. Indeed, “Safe” for the indemnified manufacturers, “effective” for getting away with murder and making a killing.

It cannot be overstated that synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) technology has comprehensively failed to preserve both human, and animal health in all clinical trials and real world applications — invariably resulting in mortality and severe vaccine injury. Mass vaccination against “Bird Flu” with such technology will again replicate the kill rate of the unsuccessful trials — and that is most certainly the plan.

As They mess with Texas…

The patriotic, and largely conservative Lone Star State of Texas has 247,000 farms (four times more than California) and yields 12.3 percent of the total US agricultural food production — far more than any other state. Texas is undeniably a crucial primary producer for feeding America.

This critical panhandle region is currently being besieged by Globalist Deep State assault.

In late January, Feather Crest Farms that produces broiler and poultry products was incinerated by “a non-criminal accident” that “required 100 firemen to combat the inferno for a number of days. Merely a month later, the catastrophic “wildfire” dubbed “The Smokehouse Creek Fire” (no ignition cause yet determined: Directed Energy Weapon, DEW?) was the most extensive blaze in state history. It devastated the largest cattle-producing region in the world, scorching “1.1 million grazing acres, destroying hundreds of structures, and resulting in more than 7,000 cattle either incinerated, or euthanised due to burnt hooves and udders.”

Two month later, in March, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, had begun its calculated devastation of Texas’ poultry, and milk producing herds. By the end of the month, Cal-Maine Foods, “the largest producer of fresh eggs in the US” temporarily closed one of its facilities in Texas. Apparently, following the protocols prescribed by USDA, once the highly pathogenic H5N1 was “detected by testing” in their domesticated flock of “1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets” — all were culled as a “precautionary measure.” Pertinently, H5N1 did not kill the birds, but, rather, the birds were deliberately terminated as “a containment measure.” Was this even necessary?

Ironically, on April Fool’s Day, 2024, The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported the first human case of novel avian influenza A(H5N1) in Texas. The man was a dairy farmer who had supposedly contracted Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) from a mysterious cross-infection amongst his dairy cows. The patient’s primary symptom was conjunctivitis, no respiratory illness, and recovered the next day after taking antivirals. Soon, it was in the milk, and numerous farm cats were allegedly dying from contracting the virus after drinking unpasteurised milk. The fear was being incrementally amplified, and the narrative was evolving. Thus, the Official Narrative for the forthcoming “Human Bird Flu Pandemic” had received a geographically specific “origins fable” — panzoonosis and zoonosis were now occurring: bird to cow to human.

“It came from Texas!”

Bird Flu suspiciously arrives in Australia, Victoria: The New World Order’s “Testing Ground”

At the time of the H5N1 infections in Texas, Australia was the only global continent in which H5N1 had not been observed. Even Antarctica had witnessed a circulating subtype of H5N1 detected in dead skuas and gulls. In an ABC article, it was outlined how the geographic isolation of Australia would prove a natural barrier to any migratory flock of wild-birds capable of transmitting H5N1.

However, barely a month after the likelihood of H5N1 had been downplayed, both H5N1 and H7N3 were allegedly detected in Victoria on the very same day.

“The first human case of bird flu in Australia has been detected in a critically ill Victorian child, as an unrelated outbreak of the disease at an egg farm will force authorities to euthanise hundreds of thousands of chickens. The sick child returned to Australia from India in March and experienced a “severe infection”, according to the Victorian Health Department, but has since made a full recovery after weeks in hospital.”

Our regional Narrative Crafters have always been overzealous and ham-fisted with foisting outright (and often idiotic) propaganda on Australians. The farce of “a two-and-a-half-year-old Indian child returning from India with human bird flu,” is redolent of the absurd narrative that was used to convince Victorians that the COVID-19 Delta variant had arrived in Australia in June, 2021:

“The ‘Man From Wollert’ is a stupendously illogical Sci-Fi fantasy for impressionable young minds that should know better. That one ill-fated individual has managed to do more with the virus than was ever thought possible by all previous empirical observations. He purportedly returned from India and caught the extremely rare and possibly even fictitious ‘Indian double-mutant variant’ outside of India; assumedly during his 14-day quarantine spent in an Adelaide Quarantine Hotel — in which no one else was infected, or have since been; and then, upon returning to Victoria, he managed to spread it to the entire state… only because they cleaned and quarantined and tested the wrong Woolworths! You would almost think they were trying to pull the Woolworths over our eyes! What an unfortunate harbinger of societal chaos and governmental oppression; what a cursed man, and what a cursed story. And it is just a story…”

Read more: REMEMBERING THE NOW FORGOTTEN KAPPA VARIANT: The First Indian Double-Mutant that Simply Disappeared

So, in a population of 1.417 billion Indian citizens, there have allegedly been just TWO cases of highly pathogenic Human Bird Flu in 2024, with the first case having been contracted by a two-and-a-half year-old Australian girl (H5N1) who returned from India, and the second case detected in a four-year-old from Bengal, who just happened to be infected with an entirely different viral strain of Human Bird Flu (H9N2).

What utter nonsense.

And one of the “two cases” just happened to arrive in Australia, bringing the first H5N1 infection to our isolated continent, and conveniently seeding the future probability of a “H5N1 threat” on our mainland. Now, at any desired point, those determined to drive the “disease narrative” can rapidly conjure an “outbreak scenario.” They only need to reference the precedent of the “two-and-a-half-year-old Indian girl” who caught the “rare and deadly” H5N1, and was “severely ill in hospital” for weeks. Everything is in position for them to plausibly declare a “National Health Emergency” and to again justify and enact authoritarian containment measures; and to eventually commence a militarised mass-vaccination campaign that will target both animal and human alike — a universal cull.

Concurrently, the nefarious CSIRO’s Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (with the Geelong laboratory being directly implicated in the latest outbreak fraud. SEE: Dr Ah Kahn Syed excellent reveal of CSIRO’s blunt culpability: One Flew over the Chickens' Nest) are bizarrely detecting other pathogenic strains of mythical Bird Flu in poultry farms across Victoria; and now, inexplicably, in both the ACT and Sydney (as they attempt to make it a multi-state national emergency). Pertinently, they are not discovering the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1, but are literally fabricating obscure strains (H7N3, H7N9) to justify a “precautionary euthanisation” of otherwise entirely healthy flocks of birds — it is an undeniable atrocity.

No flocks needed to be killed.

If they did not test, there would be nothing to detect — much like the frenzied swabbing of millions of nostrils that contributed to the illusion of a PCR-detected “COVID-19 Pandemic.”

They are literally declaring a bogus “instance-of-infection” on all these targeted farms, as they deliberately abuse high-cycle Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests to knowingly fake “bird flu” into our reality — quarantining poultry farms, and eradicating healthy birds to orchestrate a preplanned food shortage.

At present, eleven poultry properties across Victoria, Sydney and the ACT have allegedly had detections of avian influenza, resulting in the “precautionary” cull of their entire flocks: 1.8 million chickens have been unnecessarily slaughtered – about 7 percent of our nation’s egg-producing capacity. Coles and Woolworths have already implemented restrictions on the purchase of eggs. This is merely the preliminary phase to prepare the public for the advent of the Human Bird Flu Pandemic. The wanton slaughter will continue, as the Big Lie continues to agglutinate and overload the social psyche with treacherous propaganda.

We must not let them get away with it, again…

The Bird Flu Crisis is clearly two-pronged: it is primarily intended to disrupt and limit access to affordable animal protein, and it will also be weaponised to further the human depopulation agenda.

All this is necessary for the imposition of a permanent Medico-Fascist Biosecurity State, however, all this does not necessarily have to come to pass.

Non-compliance, and mass awareness can prematurely expose the perpetrators, effectively preempt, and hopefully dismantle their insidious plans.

Knowledge protects, and ignorance endangers: may we all do our part to disseminate the necessary knowledge to help mitigate the danger of ignorance.

What They do to the chickens today, they intend to do to us tomorrow — may we have the collective courage to finally come home to roost!

Share