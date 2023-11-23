Stephen Reason
EXPOSING THE AUSTRALIAN BIRD FLU NARRATIVE: An Analysis of Chronological Media Stories that Reveal the Lie
(UPDATED 22/7) Deconstructing the "Australian Bird Flu Narrative" one-deceptive-media-story-at-a-time (will be constantly updated with each new…
Jul 15
•
Stephen Reason
25
June 2024
THE COMING HUMAN BIRD FLU PANDEMIC: From Texas to Australia
The new “disease narrative” started in the defiant farming-state of Texas, and it has already flown to Australia and alighted upon the ever-compliant…
Jun 30
•
Stephen Reason
37
May 2024
BLAMING "MALE VIOLENCE" TO CENSOR THE INTERNET: How Gender-based Propaganda is Being Used to Impose Digital ID
Our WEF-captured Australian Government is attempting to use the device of "violent men" to impose “age-assurance technologies” to surveil and censor…
May 7
•
Stephen Reason
28
February 2024
My Article on Australia's Proposed National Digital ID was Published in The Light Australia Newspaper
The Light Australia is a "Non-Profit people-funded newspaper” that can be freely downloaded, or purchased as a physical newspaper
Feb 21
•
Stephen Reason
17
A TIMELINE OF DISEASE X & RELATED “GREAT RESET” DEVELOPMENTS (with a focus on Australia): 2010 - February 5, 2024
The Techno-Globalists require Disease X to advance their "Great Reset" Agenda: Biometric Digital IDs, Vaccine Passports, CBDCs, UBI, Social Credit…
Feb 15
•
Stephen Reason
20
January 2024
PREPARING FOR DISEASE X: Diseased Minds Plan Disease X
The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) wargame their next manufactured pandemic
Jan 25
•
Stephen Reason
26
November 2023
HOW ALBANESE WAS WARNED: The Forces Seeking to Sabotage Australian Trade with China
Examining the connection between Albanese's historic meeting with President Xi Jingping, the Optus Outage, and the DP World Cyberattack
Nov 23, 2023
•
Stephen Reason
23
October 2023
THE HIDDEN TRUTH OF THE ISRAELI-HAMAS CONFLICT: The Coming Red Heifer Apocalypse?
For 2000 years the Israelites have awaited the birth of a red heifer to signal the demolition of the 700AD Al Aqsa Mosque, and to commence building…
Oct 26, 2023
•
Stephen Reason
24
YES! It’s a NO! The Voice has been Defeated!
The Silent Majority have Found their Voice!
Oct 14, 2023
•
Stephen Reason
204
Additional Voice Timeline updates...
16 new entries for "A TIMELINE OF NEWS ARTICLES EXPOSING THE VOICE: From Lofty Virtue to Utter Farce"
Oct 13, 2023
•
Stephen Reason
20
A TIMELINE OF NEWS ARTICLES EXPOSING THE VOICE: From Lofty Virtue to Utter Farce
Examining Seventy Published News Stories that Chart the Lies Underpinning the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Oct 4, 2023
•
Stephen Reason
21
August 2023
ALBANESE'S FOLLY: The Voice that will Sound his End
The 2023 Voice Referendum will be held on Saturday, October 14
Aug 30, 2023
•
Stephen Reason
36
