Stephen Reason

EXPOSING THE AUSTRALIAN BIRD FLU NARRATIVE: An Analysis of Chronological Media Stories that Reveal the Lie
(UPDATED 22/7) Deconstructing the "Australian Bird Flu Narrative" one-deceptive-media-story-at-a-time (will be constantly updated with each new…
  
June 2024

May 2024

BLAMING "MALE VIOLENCE" TO CENSOR THE INTERNET: How Gender-based Propaganda is Being Used to Impose Digital ID
Our WEF-captured Australian Government is attempting to use the device of "violent men" to impose “age-assurance technologies” to surveil and censor…
  
February 2024

My Article on Australia's Proposed National Digital ID was Published in The Light Australia Newspaper
The Light Australia is a "Non-Profit people-funded newspaper” that can be freely downloaded, or purchased as a physical newspaper
  
A TIMELINE OF DISEASE X & RELATED “GREAT RESET” DEVELOPMENTS (with a focus on Australia): 2010 - February 5, 2024
The Techno-Globalists require Disease X to advance their "Great Reset" Agenda: Biometric Digital IDs, Vaccine Passports, CBDCs, UBI, Social Credit…
  
January 2024

PREPARING FOR DISEASE X: Diseased Minds Plan Disease X
The 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) wargame their next manufactured pandemic
  
November 2023

HOW ALBANESE WAS WARNED: The Forces Seeking to Sabotage Australian Trade with China
Examining the connection between Albanese's historic meeting with President Xi Jingping, the Optus Outage, and the DP World Cyberattack
  
October 2023

THE HIDDEN TRUTH OF THE ISRAELI-HAMAS CONFLICT: The Coming Red Heifer Apocalypse?
For 2000 years the Israelites have awaited the birth of a red heifer to signal the demolition of the 700AD Al Aqsa Mosque, and to commence building…
  
YES! It’s a NO! The Voice has been Defeated!
The Silent Majority have Found their Voice!
  
Additional Voice Timeline updates...
16 new entries for "A TIMELINE OF NEWS ARTICLES EXPOSING THE VOICE: From Lofty Virtue to Utter Farce"
  
A TIMELINE OF NEWS ARTICLES EXPOSING THE VOICE: From Lofty Virtue to Utter Farce
Examining Seventy Published News Stories that Chart the Lies Underpinning the Indigenous Voice to Parliament
  
August 2023

ALBANESE'S FOLLY: The Voice that will Sound his End
The 2023 Voice Referendum will be held on Saturday, October 14
  
